The Koa Pancake House is a must for breakfast and lunch

Photo by Mae Mu on Unsplash

I waited for my appointment at the DMV in Hawaii Kai Town Center and walked around the shopping center on my first vacation day. I missed breakfast, and it was already lunchtime at 12:30 pm. I came across Koa Pancake House, walked in, and tried it. A few people were in the restaurant, so there was no wait time. The setup was you ordered your meal at the counter, and they gave you a number. I sat at the table with my number. I had the Koa Omelette with hash brown and a pancake stack. The meal came about 5 minutes after I sat down. I gave my experience there a five-star experience.

There is something about breakfast meals that make them good any part of the day. I liked the omelette and the pancakes; there was more than enough butter and syrup for my pancakes. The service was terrific because the staff was friendly, and they got my order correct. The price was reasonable compared to what I usually pay. According to their website, there are seven locations.

Locations

Moanalua Shopping Center

Kaimuki on 12th avenue

Kapolei Market Place

Hawaii Kai Town Center

Ka Makana Ali’i in Kapolei

Waipahu Town Center

Wahiawa

I remember eating at one of the locations several years ago; I also liked the Hawaii Kai Town Center restaurant because the shopping center had lots of parking.

Final Thought

How do you differentiate food from one restaurant to another? The omelette and pancakes were tasty. I've tasted many good omelettes and pancakes, but the restaurant stood out because of the customer service and friendly staff. If you're ever in the Hawaii Kai Town Center or at any of their locations, check out their restaurant today.