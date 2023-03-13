I tried the Fried Saimin with BBQ Chicken at another eatery location

Photo by image by author from iPhone

The next stop in my trying new eateries took me to Waipio. I went to the north shore for some rest and relaxation. The weekend was the start of my one-week vacation. I last drove to the north shore of Oahu several years ago and wanted to take the time to take in the sites. There were many people at the North Shore. I wanted to avoid standing in long lines at some restaurants, so I settled on the Loco Moco Drive-In at Waipio Shopping Center.

There was one person when I went into the diner. I ordered the fried saimin with bbq chicken plate and a large diet coke. The cost was a little more than I expected, but the portions were more than I expected. The servings were enough to take care of my late lunch and dinner. The customer service was good because I had made my order for takeout. I've seen another Loco Moco Drive-In around the island, but that was the only location I tried. The fried saimin was delicious, and the portions were enough for lunch and dinner.

Final Thought

If you're looking for volume and taste, try the fried saimin with barbecue chicken at the Loco Moco Drive-In at Waipio. The price was more than what I usually pay at an eatery, but the portions and the food quality made up for the cost. I would eat there and try another item on the menu again.

For more information, visit their site at Loco Moco at the Waipio Shopping Center.