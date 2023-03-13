Waipio, HI

I tried the Fried Saimin with BBQ Chicken at another eatery location

Don S

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gH7HV_0lGoZ4Ss00
Photo byimage by author from iPhone

The next stop in my trying new eateries took me to Waipio. I went to the north shore for some rest and relaxation. The weekend was the start of my one-week vacation. I last drove to the north shore of Oahu several years ago and wanted to take the time to take in the sites. There were many people at the North Shore. I wanted to avoid standing in long lines at some restaurants, so I settled on the Loco Moco Drive-In at Waipio Shopping Center.

There was one person when I went into the diner. I ordered the fried saimin with bbq chicken plate and a large diet coke. The cost was a little more than I expected, but the portions were more than I expected. The servings were enough to take care of my late lunch and dinner. The customer service was good because I had made my order for takeout. I've seen another Loco Moco Drive-In around the island, but that was the only location I tried. The fried saimin was delicious, and the portions were enough for lunch and dinner.

Final Thought

If you're looking for volume and taste, try the fried saimin with barbecue chicken at the Loco Moco Drive-In at Waipio. The price was more than what I usually pay at an eatery, but the portions and the food quality made up for the cost. I would eat there and try another item on the menu again.

For more information, visit their site at Loco Moco at the Waipio Shopping Center.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# fried saimin# foods# loco moco drive inn# Waipio# Oahu

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about eateries, restaurant reviews, comfort foods, interesting stories, fun facts, and historical events.

Hawaii State
115 followers

More from Don S

Honolulu, HI

Gina's BBQ brought back a feeling of nostalgia

My next stop took me to Gina's BBQ in Market City in Honolulu. I always wondered about whatever happened to Gina's BBQ. The sign was there, but I wondered if there were new owners. It's within walking distance from the UH Manoa dormitories, so I remember walking there during college. It seemed like they gave more food with Gina's special; the cost also increased. However, I still felt the same customer service. Their website says they are the same owners.

Read full story
Kapolei, HI

The Koa Pancake House is a must for breakfast and lunch

I waited for my appointment at the DMV in Hawaii Kai Town Center and walked around the shopping center on my first vacation day. I missed breakfast, and it was already lunchtime at 12:30 pm. I came across Koa Pancake House, walked in, and tried it. A few people were in the restaurant, so there was no wait time. The setup was you ordered your meal at the counter, and they gave you a number. I sat at the table with my number. I had the Koa Omelette with hash brown and a pancake stack. The meal came about 5 minutes after I sat down. I gave my experience there a five-star experience.

Read full story
1 comments
Honolulu, HI

How important is Customer Service when dining at a Restaurant

The next stop at an eatery, I tried Sumo Ramen & Curry at the Kamehameha Shopping Center on North School Street. On my way home from work, I stopped at a restaurant I had never tried. The parking lot to the shopping center was full, but I found parking near the restaurant. As luck would have it, there was no one in the restaurant. I sat and knew what I wanted. I visited Hokkaido Ramen on my previous venture of finding a restaurant I had never tried before. I ordered the Char siu Ramen, the same item I tried at Hokkaido Ramen. The service was quick.

Read full story

The Rainbow Drive-In is a can't miss for comfort foods

The next stop of eateries is Rainbow Drive-In. I've been to Rainbow Drive-In many times. Many items are on the menu, but my favorite is the boneless chicken with gravy. On my way home from work, I stopped to get the boneless chicken gravy again. I knew the eatery had been around for many years, but I didn't know much about the company's history. According to their website, the late founder Seiju Ifuku learned his cooking skills in the Army serving during WWII. He and his wife, Ayako Ifuku, started Kalakaua Drive-In and later took a chance and opened Rainbow Drive-In in 1961. The Kapahulu Rainbow Drive-In is in the same place as it began in 1961. They now have three more restaurants in Kalihi, Pearlridge, and Ewa Beach.

Read full story
Honolulu, HI

The Ramen at Hokkaido Ramen Santouka was a five-star rating

I wanted to eat at a restaurant I'd never tried and find a place in Honolulu. As with many searches online, I Googled Ramen Saimin in Honolulu. One of the first restaurants on the list was Hokkaido Ramen Santouka. I didn't know what part it was on Kaheka street, so I walked in both directions. After careful review, the pictures looked close to the Don Quijote store on Kaheka. Sure enough, the restaurant is in between many of the eateries surrounding the Don Quijote store. No one was in the restaurant when I went there at about 2:15 pm on a Saturday. I had probably just missed the lunch crowd. It was good for me because I didn't want to wait to get seated. My intent was to try their Ramen and write an article about my experience there.

Read full story
1 comments

Zippy's is always a great place to eat comfort foods on the islands

I recently discovered a great bargain with the large Saimin at Zippy's. I've ordered many items on the menu but never tried the large Saimin. The won ton min was always my go-to item. But with half the cost and more noodles with the large Saimin, the better food to choose from is the large Saimin. For $5.95, you get more noodles, and the taste is the same. The only ingredient missing is the won ton in the Saimin. For a takeout meal, the large Saimin is a good deal. It's tasty and one of the cheaper food on the menu.

Read full story
Honolulu County, HI

Many of the food trucks on the island of Oahu serve comfort foods

Lunch wagons or food trucks are hidden treasures on the islands. I can recall eating at many different food truck locations in downtown and at the University of Hawaii area location. It's been over twenty years since I ate at the local lunch wagons in town. Some are still in business, but many are new.

Read full story
2 comments
Hawaii State

Shiro's Saimin Haven is another place for comfort foods on the islands

My next stop at eateries on O'ahu is Shiro's Saimin Haven. I went there on a Sunday morning, thinking the place would be slow and easy to get a table. I was wrong. There were a lot of people at the start of the business. I settled on buying takeout and eating somewhere else. Today I had Chinese roast pork saimin. It was just as I remembered their food the many times I visited the place for many years. The price increased, but the food and service quality was just how I remembered it.

Read full story
2 comments
Honolulu, HI

For delicious burgers, visit the Honolulu Burger Company today

I wanted to try a restaurant serving a cheeseburger that I had never tried before. A few places make great burgers, but I've never tried burgers at the Honolulu Burger Company. I run a particular route every time I run every week. However, I never noticed the Honolulu Burger Company when I ran my route. I was searching for a place I wanted to try, but I had never tried. When I looked at their website, I wanted to find the history and ownership behind the company, but I couldn't find it on their website. I still wanted to taste their cheeseburger with garlic fries.

Read full story
1 comments
Honolulu, HI

The oxtail soup at Kapiolani Coffee Shop is at the top of all comfort foods

When talking about comfort foods, Kapiolani Coffee Shop is there with the rest of the many eateries on the islands. The original Kapiolani Coffee Shop owner started the restaurant at the old Aloha Motors site on Kapiolani Blvd (now Hawaii Convention Center). Wataru Teruya, a World War II veteran of the 442nd, perfected the now-famous oxtail soup. He started his business in 1949 and moved to the Aloha Motors site during the 1960s. Through the years, the location of Kapiolani Coffee Shop has moved from the original site to the Kam Bowl inside a bowling alley in Kalihi to the current location in the Waimalu Shopping Center.

Read full story
13 comments
Hawaii State

Liliha Bakery is one of Hawaii's many eateries that many who live and visit the islands enjoy

Liliha Bakery is a bakery and coffee shop with many food items on the menu. Desserts are one part of the menu, but the dine-in coffee shop consists of many more local favorites. The bakery and coffee shop opened in 1950. Through the years, the company expanded to other locations. In 2014, their second location started on Nimitz Hwy. The third location began in the Ala Moana Shopping Center in 2019. And their fourth location started in 2021 at the International Marketplace in Waikiki. The last at its current location opened in 2022 at the Pearl Highlands Center in Pearl City.

Read full story
1 comments
Honolulu, HI

The Malasada, by Leonard's Bakery, is traced back to 1882

Everyone who has visited Hawaii has probably heard of Leonard's Malasadas; it's a fried doughnut without a hole. Leonard, the bakery named after him, is the grandson of Asenio and Amalia DoRego of Portugal. Leonard's grandparents moved to Hawaii in June 1882 to work the sugar cane fields. They brought the malasada recipe, made famous by Leonard's Bakery, which started in 1952.

Read full story
10 comments
Hawaii State

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, comfort food served in over 200 locations

Comfort food on the islands is in good supply. One of the places I enjoy eating is L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. There are many other eateries, but L&L is my go-to eatery. The story and origins of the company and how it started are well known on the islands. The founders Eddie Flores and Johnson Kam, took their restaurant national by introducing a blend of Asian and American foods. The franchise now has over 200 L&L Hawaiian Barbecue restaurants across the Mainland U.S.

Read full story
4 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy