The Rainbow Drive-In is a can't miss for comfort foods

Photo by little plant on Unsplash

The next stop of eateries is Rainbow Drive-In. I've been to Rainbow Drive-In many times. Many items are on the menu, but my favorite is the boneless chicken with gravy. On my way home from work, I stopped to get the boneless chicken gravy again. I knew the eatery had been around for many years, but I didn't know much about the company's history. According to their website, the late founder Seiju Ifuku learned his cooking skills in the Army serving during WWII. He and his wife, Ayako Ifuku, started Kalakaua Drive-In and later took a chance and opened Rainbow Drive-In in 1961. The Kapahulu Rainbow Drive-In is in the same place as it began in 1961. They now have three more restaurants in Kalihi, Pearlridge, and Ewa Beach.

Fun Fact

The Rainbow Drive-In at the Kapahulu restaurant serves over 1000 plates daily. CBS Hawaii Five-O and Magnum PI remakes featured Rainbow Drive-In during a few episodes.

Menu

With so many choices, I usually choose what I have every time I visit Rainbow Drive-In. The boneless chicken with gravy is what I have most of the time. However, I tried their spam and egg sandwich for $5.75 and thought it was delicious.

Parking

On weekends the restaurant gets busy. There is on-site parking most of the time. However, there is street parking around the surrounding neighborhood.

Final Thought

If you're pressed for time with time and know you want an item at Rainbow Drive-In but want to go immediately, go to Hawaii Favorite Kitchen. They serve many of the island's favorite foods on their menu. One of the foods is boneless chicken with gravy. Check out Hawaii's Favorite Kitchens. Hawaii's Favorite Kitchen is next to Rainbow Drive-In.