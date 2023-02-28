Many of the food trucks on the island of Oahu serve comfort foods

Lunch wagons or food trucks are hidden treasures on the islands. I can recall eating at many different food truck locations in downtown and at the University of Hawaii area location. It's been over twenty years since I ate at the local lunch wagons in town. Some are still in business, but many are new.

Comfort foods at food trucks sometimes go unnoticed because they operate during business day hours only and tend to serve people working in a specific area. The last time I went to the downtown lunch food trucks was when I worked in the downtown area almost thirty years ago. But I discovered one food truck on Ala Moana Blvd during the weekend at the Ala Moana Blvd and Ward Avenue intersection. The sign for their food truck clearly states a $5 bento lunch. I've visited there several times. The price and the portions for the hamburger steak bento were perfect.

Comfort Foods

Along with the many eateries on the islands, many food trucks serve comfort food to workers around the area during the day. The $5 bento box lunch was the most recent lunch I ordered from a food truck. I remember several other food trucks I'd like to try from the downtown area. During my next visit downtown, I'll try a few lunches at various food trucks. I wouldn't put the $5 Bento box lunch in the category of some comfort foods; it's cheap. That's why it's worth mentioning.

Final Thoughts

In my quest to find all the places that serve comfort foods, food trucks serve many of Oahu's comfort food that many have yet to try because the food truck businesses serve a specific working population in their area at a particular time of day. Check out the $5 Bento Box food truck if you're ever around Ala Moana Blvd/Ward Avenue. It's $5 for the bento. You can't go wrong with $5 Bentos.

