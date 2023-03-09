Deadline announced to register to vote in Clay County municipal elections

Don Johnson

Clay County Supervisor of Elections Chris H. Chambless reminds residents in Keystone Heights and Orange Park that Monday, March 13, is the deadline to register to vote for the 2023 Municipal Super Tuesday elections. The local elections will be held on Tuesday, April 11.

Register to vote or update voter information online at RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov or in person at the Elections Office. Paper applications are also available at any public library, the post office, and most government buildings.

Applications must be postmarked or delivered to the Elections Office by March 13. All voters are encouraged to check their status and verify their voter information is accurate by visiting ClayElections.gov.

Also, there is no early voting for municipal elections, according to the Supervisor of Elections office.

Orange Park residents may vote in person at Orange Park Town Hall at 2042 Park Ave., on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or they may vote by mail.

Vote by Mail ballots may be requested until April 1 in writing, over the phone, or online at ClayElections.gov.

A request for a Vote by Mail ballot now expires after each general election. If you'd like to Vote by Mail in the municipal elections and the 2024 election season, then you must make a new request, according to the Supervisor of Elections office.

Keystone Heights is conducting an all-mail ballot election for the municipal election. All eligible voters who reside within the city limits will receive a Vote by Mail ballot for the municipal election only. Vote by Mail ballots may be mailed back or placed inside the Secure Ballot Intake Station in the Elections Office during regular business hours.

Mail ballots must be received in the Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day on April 11.

In Orange Park, one race for a town council seat (Seat 1) will be on the ballot. The candidates are: Doug Benefield and Kenny Radwanski. NewsBreak will be publishing a preview of the race prior to the election.

In Keystone Heights, four charter amendments will be on the ballot.

  • Charter amendment 1 would allow a majority of the city council to set the maximum purchasing amount required for formal advertising and bids.
  • Charter amendment 2 would prohibit the city council members from interfering with routine operations conducted by the city manager.
  • Charter amendment 3 would amend the city charter to state the voters elect five city council members and then the council selects the mayor from among its members. Currently, four city council members and the mayor are elected by the voters.
  • Charter amendment 4 would allow city council members to censure or reprimand another city council member for an alleged law violation or serious violation of adopted city policy.

To get a sample ballot for the municipal election, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10YQzu_0lDHTiYX00
Deadline to register to vote is Monday.Photo bySupervisor of Elections

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Super Tuesday# Clay County elections# Orange Park town council# Keystone Heights charter amend# Municipal elections

Comments / 0

Published by

Veteran journalist with experience in website and newspaper content as an editor and writer. I have worked as a reporter at newspapers and websites in Florida, California and Arkansas. I am a former executive editor at the Tampa Bay Business Journal and worked for 12 years at The Tampa Tribune as an enterprise editor and business editor. At Patch.com, I produced stories for 24 websites in the Tampa Bay area and also edited content for websites in six states.

1K followers

More from Don Johnson

Clay County, FL

Clay Electric customers will be charged less for power in March

Clay Electric customers are being billed less for power in March thanks to a reduction in the Power Cost Adjustment on bills. Customers using the industry household average of 1,000 kWh (kilowatt hours) of power are now paying $146. The previous cost was $149.50.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay Electric giving refunds to current, former customers

Clay Electric Cooperative’s Board of Trustees has declared a $12 million Capital Credits refund for members who received service from 1993 through 2021. Capital Credits reflect the cooperative’s not-for-profit and member-owned status and represent each member’s pro-rata share of any margins left over at the end of the year after all expenses are paid.

Read full story
3 comments
Orange Park, FL

Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed for 'vermin activity'

An Orange Park restaurant was temporarily closed last week after state inspections found evidence of “vermin activity.”. An email from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation gave these details regarding the inspections.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Restaurant Inspections: 2 Jacksonville restaurants temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’

Two Jacksonville restaurants were temporarily closed earlier this month following inspections that found “vermin activity.”. An email from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation gave these details regarding the violations.

Read full story
2 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville man pleads guilty to COVID relief fraud, money laundering

U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces that Kenneth Steven Landers, 57, of Jacksonville pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud and engaging in an illegal monetary transaction. Landers faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Hell House in Clay County designated by marker; read the inscription

A marker was recently erected in Green Cove Springs on the site of Hell House, an old cabin where Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd wrote and rehearsed many of their top hits. After the band left Hell House for the recording studio, the old cabin with the tin roof burned down. The site is now vacant.

Read full story
3 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County school bus involved in accident on Blanding Boulevard

A Clay County school bus was involved in an accident Friday afternoon on Blanding Boulevard. A Florida Highway Patrol report gave these details of the accident. A pickup with a trailer was turning right out of the McDonald's parking lot onto Blanding Boulevard northbound about 1:30 p.m. A Clay County school bus was traveling northbound on Blanding in the center travel lane. As the pickup attempted a right turn, it entered the center travel lane where the school bus was traveling, causing the left front corner of the pickup to collide with the right side of the school bus.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Teen injured trying to board Clay County school bus

A 14-year-old Clay County student was injured Thursday morning when he was struck by a vehicle while trying to board a school bus. The boy was transported to a local hospital with serious, but stable injuries.

Read full story
5 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Leaders of Jacksonville drug trafficking organization sentenced

U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan has sentenced Kimberly Michelle Claridy Walker, 46, and Neal Merrell Walker, 51, both of Jacksonville, to 25 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute narcotics and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Read full story
2 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville man sentenced to federal prison for dealing fentanyl, possessing gun

U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard has sentenced Brandon Corey Skeith, 40, of Jacksonville to seven years and eight months in federal prison for possessing fentanyl and cocaine base with the intent to distribute it and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Skeith had pleaded guilty on Nov. 3, 2022.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville postal carrier sentenced for theft of mail

U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan has sentenced former Postal Service contract mail carrier Randolph Varbelow, 48, of Jacksonville to time served, approximately four months’ imprisonment.

Read full story
3 comments
Middleburg, FL

Restaurant Inspections: 2 Middleburg restaurants cited for ‘vermin activity’

Capio’s Cafe, 2710 Blanding Blvd., and Huddle House, 4094 County Road 218, both in Middleburg, were cited for “vermin activity” during inspections in January. An email from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation gave these details regarding the violations.

Read full story
Jacksonville, NY

Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasion

A former Jacksonville company CEO was sentenced Tuesday to 32 months in prison for willfully attempting to evade the assessment of his federal income taxes. According to court documents and statements made in court, in 2015 and 2016, Jason Cory, 49, of Jacksonville, was a manager at a New York-based IT services company and from 2017 through 2019, he was the CEO of a different IT services company based in Jacksonville. From 2015 through 2018, Cory used his positions to cause more than $1.5 million to be deposited into the bank accounts of Gambit Matrix LLC, a shell company he controlled. As CEO, Cory caused transfers to Gambit Matrix under the false pretense that they were payments for consulting services that had never been provided.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Restaurant Inspection: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’

Manila Thai, 1540 Wells Road in Orange Park, was temporarily closed on Jan. 20 after state restaurant inspectors found “evidence of vermin activity.” The restaurant reopened the next day.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed twice due to ‘vermin activity’

Ale Pie House, 3951 St. Johns Ave. in Jacksonville, was temporarily closed after two separate restaurant inspections during the last four months. An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said that Ale Pie House was inspected on Oct. 26, 2022 in response to a complaint for vermin received on Oct. 25, 2022. Evidence of “vermin activity” was observed during the inspection and an Emergency Order of Suspension of License was issued at approximately 3:41 p.m.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay Electric members can now vote online for trustees; win prizes

For the first time, Clay Electric Cooperative members can vote online for the board of trustees. Simply login to your MyClayElectric account to cast your vote for the candidates.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville man convicted of distributing child sex abuse materials

A federal jury has found James Wayne Houck, 65, of Jacksonville, guilty of seven counts of distributing child sex abuse materials. Houck faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 5 years, up to 20 years, in federal prison on each count and a potential life term of supervised release.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closed

Two Clay County restaurants were temporarily closed last week due to high priority violations found during state inspections. An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said that the Corner Pocket, 14 N Magnolia Ave in Green Cove Springs, and Outback Steakhouse, 1775 Wells Road in Orange Park, were issued emergency orders that temporarily closed the establishments.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Colder weekend weather ahead in Clay County with areas of frost

TONIGHT – Showers, mainly after 2 a.m. and a low around 55. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy