Deadline announced to register to vote in Clay County municipal elections

Clay County Supervisor of Elections Chris H. Chambless reminds residents in Keystone Heights and Orange Park that Monday, March 13, is the deadline to register to vote for the 2023 Municipal Super Tuesday elections. The local elections will be held on Tuesday, April 11.

Register to vote or update voter information online at RegistertoVoteFlorida.gov or in person at the Elections Office. Paper applications are also available at any public library, the post office, and most government buildings.

Applications must be postmarked or delivered to the Elections Office by March 13. All voters are encouraged to check their status and verify their voter information is accurate by visiting ClayElections.gov.

Also, there is no early voting for municipal elections, according to the Supervisor of Elections office.

Orange Park residents may vote in person at Orange Park Town Hall at 2042 Park Ave., on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or they may vote by mail.

Vote by Mail ballots may be requested until April 1 in writing, over the phone, or online at ClayElections.gov.

A request for a Vote by Mail ballot now expires after each general election. If you'd like to Vote by Mail in the municipal elections and the 2024 election season, then you must make a new request, according to the Supervisor of Elections office.

Keystone Heights is conducting an all-mail ballot election for the municipal election. All eligible voters who reside within the city limits will receive a Vote by Mail ballot for the municipal election only. Vote by Mail ballots may be mailed back or placed inside the Secure Ballot Intake Station in the Elections Office during regular business hours.

Mail ballots must be received in the Elections Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day on April 11.

In Orange Park, one race for a town council seat (Seat 1) will be on the ballot. The candidates are: Doug Benefield and Kenny Radwanski. NewsBreak will be publishing a preview of the race prior to the election.

In Keystone Heights, four charter amendments will be on the ballot.

Charter amendment 1 would allow a majority of the city council to set the maximum purchasing amount required for formal advertising and bids.

Charter amendment 2 would prohibit the city council members from interfering with routine operations conducted by the city manager.

Charter amendment 3 would amend the city charter to state the voters elect five city council members and then the council selects the mayor from among its members. Currently, four city council members and the mayor are elected by the voters.

Charter amendment 4 would allow city council members to censure or reprimand another city council member for an alleged law violation or serious violation of adopted city policy.

To get a sample ballot for the municipal election, click here.