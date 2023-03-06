Clay Electric customers will be charged less for power in March

Clay Electric customers are being billed less for power in March thanks to a reduction in the Power Cost Adjustment on bills.

Customers using the industry household average of 1,000 kWh (kilowatt hours) of power are now paying $146. The previous cost was $149.50.

The cooperative is able to lower the cost of power due to a slight decrease in the price of natural gas, which Seminole Electric Cooperative (Clay’s wholesale power pro­vider) uses to generate a sizable portion of the wholesale electricity it provides.

If natural gas prices continue trending lower, the PCA may be lowered again in April, according to the cooperative.

The PCA is a separate line item on each Clay Electric statement, which reflects the increases/decreases in the co-op’s cost of power. The cost of wholesale power is more than 70 percent of Clay’s total expenses, the cooperative said in a news release.

When the cost of power is greater than the amount included in the base rate, the PCA is a charge. When the cost is less, it’s a credit.

Clay Electric’s Board of Trustees also recently declared a $12 million Capital Credits refund for members who received service from 1993 through 2021.

Capital Credits reflect the cooperative’s not-for-profit and member-owned status and represent each member’s pro-rata share of any margins left over at the end of the year after all expenses are paid.

To read more about the refund, click here.