Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed for 'vermin activity'

An Orange Park restaurant was temporarily closed last week after state inspections found evidence of “vermin activity.”

An email from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation gave these details regarding the inspections.

Little Saigon Café, 1975 Wells Road in Orange Park, received an unannounced routine inspection on Feb. 16, 2023.

“Evidence of vermin activity was observed during the inspection, with one of the vermin citations being a repeat from the establishment’s last inspection in December 2022, resulting in an issued Emergency Order of Suspension of License (temporary closure). Vermin activity was still observed during subsequent follow-up inspections on Feb. 17 and 18, 2023 and the Emergency Order was extended. During an inspection the morning of Feb. 20, no evidence of vermin activity was observed and the Emergency Order was lifted,” the email said.

The Feb. 16 inspection report shows that rodent activity was found – evidenced by rodent droppings. The inspector found approximately 318 rodent droppings: Approximately 90 under a rack by the soda machine; approximately 100 under the soda and ice machines; approximately 80 on the shelf under the handwash sink at the front counter; one behind the floor fan at the front display case; approximately seven on the shelf under the register at the front counter; two on the plastic cover on the shelf under the front counter by the reach-in freezer; one under the trash can at the front counter by the reach-in freezer; one along the wall across from the restrooms; two under the three compartment sink in the kitchen; one in the men’s room along the wall by the hand wash sink; approximately 30 behind the stand up reach-in cooler in kitchen and three along the wall by the stove in the kitchen by the back door, according to the inspection report on the department’s website. Rodent activity is considered a high priority violation.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation says that each inspection report is a "snapshot" of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. Inspections conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment, according to the department. Because conditions can change rapidly, establishments are not graded or rated.

