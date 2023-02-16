Jacksonville, FL

Restaurant Inspections: 2 Jacksonville restaurants temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’

Don Johnson

Two Jacksonville restaurants were temporarily closed earlier this month following inspections that found “vermin activity.”

An email from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation gave these details regarding the violations.

The DBPR Division of Hotels and Restaurants conducted an unannounced routine inspection at Bagels R Us, 14185 Beach Blvd., on Feb. 9. “Evidence of vermin activity was observed during the inspection and an Emergency Order of Suspension of License (temporary closure) was issued at approximately 11:46 a.m. Vermin activity was still observed at the first follow-up inspection during the morning of Feb. 10, but no activity was observed at a subsequent visit later that evening and the Emergency Order was vacated at 4:56 p.m.,” the email said.

The Feb. 9 inspection found six rodent droppings in the kitchen area on the left side of the bagel oven. Five rodent droppings were found behind the main stand-alone reach-in cooler on the cook line, according to the inspection report. The Feb. 10 inspection found one rodent dropping under soda boxes underneath the registers in the front bagel area, the inspection report said.

J Town Wings & Philly, 9802 Baymeadows Road, was inspected on Feb. 7 in response to a consumer complaint alleging vermin activity at the establishment. “Evidence of vermin activity was observed during the inspection, and an Emergency Order of Suspension of License was issued at approximately 5:27 p.m. At the follow-up inspection on Feb. 8, one rodent dropping was observed near the back door of the establishment, but the operator discarded the dropping during the inspection and cleaned the affected area. The violation was marked as ‘corrected on-site’ and no other activity was observed. The Emergency Order was vacated at approximately 8:49 a.m on Feb. 8,” the email said.

The Feb. 7 inspection report says the inspector observed 16 rodent droppings in the following areas: 8 under the dry food storage shelf next to the walk-in-cooler, 2 on inner side of kitchen entry door, 1 on floor in front of grill, 1 in front of reach-in freezer next to walk-in-cooler, 1 in front of ice machine,1 at the back door, 2 under a shelf in the back room with single use items and oil.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation says that each inspection report is a "snapshot" of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. Inspections conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment, according to the department. Because conditions can change rapidly, establishments are not graded or rated.

To read state restaurant inspection reports on your favorite place to eat, click here. Jacksonville.com also provides a database on state inspection reports of area restaurants. To access the database, click here.

Two Jacksonville restaurants cited for violations.

Veteran journalist with experience in website and newspaper content as an editor and writer.

3 comments
5 comments
2 comments
3 comments
1 comments
1 comments
5 comments
5 comments
2 comments

