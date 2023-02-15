Green Cove Springs, FL

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Hell House in Clay County designated by marker; read the inscription

Don Johnson

A marker was recently erected in Green Cove Springs on the site of Hell House, an old cabin where Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd wrote and rehearsed many of their top hits.

After the band left Hell House for the recording studio, the old cabin with the tin roof burned down. The site is now vacant.

The marker reads:

“Beginning in 1970, members of Lynyrd Skynyrd made Rock 'n Roll history on this site, where they wrote and perfected many of their hit songs. In the late 1960's, before becoming world famous, the long haired Skynyrd boys from the Westside of Jacksonville were constantly getting the cops called on them for noise complaints during rehearsals, so each morning they made the 20 mile drive to this exact piece of land where an old cabin surrounded by nature once stood nicknamed "Hell House", due to its lack of air conditioning. They arrived each morning at sunup and worked all day in the Florida heat creating timeless classics like "Simple Man", "Tuesday's Gone", "Sweet Home Alabama", "Don't Ask Me No Questions", "Gimme Three Steps", and "Free Bird" which many consider to be the greatest closing song in the history of live music. Lead singer Ronnie Van Zant would write the legendary lyrics right here on this fishing dock along Peter's Creek, and on one particular morning at this site band members weren't pleased with Canadian born musician Neil Young putting down the South in his songs "Southern Man" and "Alabama". While the band was busy jammin' new riffs in the Hell House, Van Zant walked up from the dock singing the lyrics to their newly composed anthem, "Sweet Home Alabama" from memory. On October 19th, 1977 at the height of their fame, Lynyrd Skynyrd played to a sold out arena in Greenville, SC where Ronnie Van Zandt closed the show singing "If I leave here tomorrow, would you still remember me?" The next day Van Zant died in a tragic plane crash which also took the lives of guitarist Steve Gaines, backup singer Cassie Gaines, and road manager Dean Kilpatrick. In 2006 Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington, Bob Burns, Artimus Pyle, Allen Collins, Steve Gaines, Ed King, Billy Powell, and Leon Wilkeson were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Their memory, music, and this magical land will live on forever, and yes we will always remember you Ronnie Van Zant!

This land was purchased in 2021 by Adam Hartle's nonprofit. Special thanks to author/historian Bob Kealing.”

The marker is located in the gated community of Edgewater Landing so access is limited. The marker faces Peter’s Creek. Edgewater Landing is located at 1560 Russell Road in Green Cove Springs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UZadO_0kn0UNRy00
Historic marker erected at Hell House site.Photo byFacebook

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Rock music# Green Cove Springs# Hell House# Lynyrd Skynyrd# Historical marker

Comments / 3

Published by

Veteran journalist with experience in website and newspaper content as an editor and writer. I have worked as a reporter at newspapers and websites in Florida, California and Arkansas. I am a former executive editor at the Tampa Bay Business Journal and worked for 12 years at The Tampa Tribune as an enterprise editor and business editor. At Patch.com, I produced stories for 24 websites in the Tampa Bay area and also edited content for websites in six states.

1K followers

More from Don Johnson

Jacksonville, FL

Restaurant Inspections: 2 Jacksonville restaurants temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’

Two Jacksonville restaurants were temporarily closed earlier this month following inspections that found “vermin activity.”. An email from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation gave these details regarding the violations.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville man pleads guilty to COVID relief fraud, money laundering

U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announces that Kenneth Steven Landers, 57, of Jacksonville pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud and engaging in an illegal monetary transaction. Landers faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County school bus involved in accident on Blanding Boulevard

A Clay County school bus was involved in an accident Friday afternoon on Blanding Boulevard. A Florida Highway Patrol report gave these details of the accident. A pickup with a trailer was turning right out of the McDonald's parking lot onto Blanding Boulevard northbound about 1:30 p.m. A Clay County school bus was traveling northbound on Blanding in the center travel lane. As the pickup attempted a right turn, it entered the center travel lane where the school bus was traveling, causing the left front corner of the pickup to collide with the right side of the school bus.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Teen injured trying to board Clay County school bus

A 14-year-old Clay County student was injured Thursday morning when he was struck by a vehicle while trying to board a school bus. The boy was transported to a local hospital with serious, but stable injuries.

Read full story
5 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Leaders of Jacksonville drug trafficking organization sentenced

U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan has sentenced Kimberly Michelle Claridy Walker, 46, and Neal Merrell Walker, 51, both of Jacksonville, to 25 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute narcotics and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Read full story
2 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville man sentenced to federal prison for dealing fentanyl, possessing gun

U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard has sentenced Brandon Corey Skeith, 40, of Jacksonville to seven years and eight months in federal prison for possessing fentanyl and cocaine base with the intent to distribute it and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Skeith had pleaded guilty on Nov. 3, 2022.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville postal carrier sentenced for theft of mail

U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan has sentenced former Postal Service contract mail carrier Randolph Varbelow, 48, of Jacksonville to time served, approximately four months’ imprisonment.

Read full story
3 comments
Middleburg, FL

Restaurant Inspections: 2 Middleburg restaurants cited for ‘vermin activity’

Capio’s Cafe, 2710 Blanding Blvd., and Huddle House, 4094 County Road 218, both in Middleburg, were cited for “vermin activity” during inspections in January. An email from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation gave these details regarding the violations.

Read full story
Jacksonville, NY

Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasion

A former Jacksonville company CEO was sentenced Tuesday to 32 months in prison for willfully attempting to evade the assessment of his federal income taxes. According to court documents and statements made in court, in 2015 and 2016, Jason Cory, 49, of Jacksonville, was a manager at a New York-based IT services company and from 2017 through 2019, he was the CEO of a different IT services company based in Jacksonville. From 2015 through 2018, Cory used his positions to cause more than $1.5 million to be deposited into the bank accounts of Gambit Matrix LLC, a shell company he controlled. As CEO, Cory caused transfers to Gambit Matrix under the false pretense that they were payments for consulting services that had never been provided.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Restaurant Inspection: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’

Manila Thai, 1540 Wells Road in Orange Park, was temporarily closed on Jan. 20 after state restaurant inspectors found “evidence of vermin activity.” The restaurant reopened the next day.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed twice due to ‘vermin activity’

Ale Pie House, 3951 St. Johns Ave. in Jacksonville, was temporarily closed after two separate restaurant inspections during the last four months. An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said that Ale Pie House was inspected on Oct. 26, 2022 in response to a complaint for vermin received on Oct. 25, 2022. Evidence of “vermin activity” was observed during the inspection and an Emergency Order of Suspension of License was issued at approximately 3:41 p.m.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay Electric members can now vote online for trustees; win prizes

For the first time, Clay Electric Cooperative members can vote online for the board of trustees. Simply login to your MyClayElectric account to cast your vote for the candidates.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville man convicted of distributing child sex abuse materials

A federal jury has found James Wayne Houck, 65, of Jacksonville, guilty of seven counts of distributing child sex abuse materials. Houck faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 5 years, up to 20 years, in federal prison on each count and a potential life term of supervised release.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closed

Two Clay County restaurants were temporarily closed last week due to high priority violations found during state inspections. An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said that the Corner Pocket, 14 N Magnolia Ave in Green Cove Springs, and Outback Steakhouse, 1775 Wells Road in Orange Park, were issued emergency orders that temporarily closed the establishments.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Colder weekend weather ahead in Clay County with areas of frost

TONIGHT – Showers, mainly after 2 a.m. and a low around 55. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Read full story
Jacksonville, IL

Father, son owners of Jacksonville construction firms sentenced for defrauding IRS

Jacksonville residents Raul Solis, 52, and Raul Solis-Martinez, 33, were sentenced Monday to 33 months and 21 months in federal prison, respectively, for conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service and to unlawfully employ workers who were neither lawfully admitted to, nor authorized to be employed in the United States.

Read full story
5 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’

Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed.Photo byJohnny Louis/Getty Images. Mr. Crab, 1161 Lane Ave. in Jacksonville, was temporarily closed last week when restaurant inspectors found evidence of “vermin activity” during a Dec. 27 inspection, according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Read full story
5 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville postal employee pleads guilty to stealing mail parcels

U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Jonisha M. Williams, 36, of Jacksonville, has pleaded guilty to stealing deposits from the mail. Williams faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

Read full story
2 comments
Middleburg, FL

Grumpy’s restaurant in Middleburg set to reopen

Grumpy's in Middleburg set to reopen.Photo byPhoto via GoFundMe. Grumpy’s restaurant, one of Middleburg’s most popular eateries, has plans to reopen on Monday morning, Jan. 2, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy