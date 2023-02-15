Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Hell House in Clay County designated by marker; read the inscription

A marker was recently erected in Green Cove Springs on the site of Hell House, an old cabin where Southern rockers Lynyrd Skynyrd wrote and rehearsed many of their top hits.

After the band left Hell House for the recording studio, the old cabin with the tin roof burned down. The site is now vacant.

The marker reads:

“Beginning in 1970, members of Lynyrd Skynyrd made Rock 'n Roll history on this site, where they wrote and perfected many of their hit songs. In the late 1960's, before becoming world famous, the long haired Skynyrd boys from the Westside of Jacksonville were constantly getting the cops called on them for noise complaints during rehearsals, so each morning they made the 20 mile drive to this exact piece of land where an old cabin surrounded by nature once stood nicknamed "Hell House", due to its lack of air conditioning. They arrived each morning at sunup and worked all day in the Florida heat creating timeless classics like "Simple Man", "Tuesday's Gone", "Sweet Home Alabama", "Don't Ask Me No Questions", "Gimme Three Steps", and "Free Bird" which many consider to be the greatest closing song in the history of live music. Lead singer Ronnie Van Zant would write the legendary lyrics right here on this fishing dock along Peter's Creek, and on one particular morning at this site band members weren't pleased with Canadian born musician Neil Young putting down the South in his songs "Southern Man" and "Alabama". While the band was busy jammin' new riffs in the Hell House, Van Zant walked up from the dock singing the lyrics to their newly composed anthem, "Sweet Home Alabama" from memory. On October 19th, 1977 at the height of their fame, Lynyrd Skynyrd played to a sold out arena in Greenville, SC where Ronnie Van Zandt closed the show singing "If I leave here tomorrow, would you still remember me?" The next day Van Zant died in a tragic plane crash which also took the lives of guitarist Steve Gaines, backup singer Cassie Gaines, and road manager Dean Kilpatrick. In 2006 Ronnie Van Zant, Gary Rossington, Bob Burns, Artimus Pyle, Allen Collins, Steve Gaines, Ed King, Billy Powell, and Leon Wilkeson were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Their memory, music, and this magical land will live on forever, and yes we will always remember you Ronnie Van Zant!

This land was purchased in 2021 by Adam Hartle's nonprofit. Special thanks to author/historian Bob Kealing.”

The marker is located in the gated community of Edgewater Landing so access is limited. The marker faces Peter’s Creek. Edgewater Landing is located at 1560 Russell Road in Green Cove Springs.