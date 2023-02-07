Jacksonville postal carrier sentenced for theft of mail

U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan has sentenced former Postal Service contract mail carrier Randolph Varbelow, 48, of Jacksonville to time served, approximately four months’ imprisonment.

Varbelow was also ordered to serve a two-year term of supervised release and pay restitution to the victims. He had pleaded guilty to theft of mail on Nov. 15, 2022.

According to court documents, Varbelow worked as a contract mail carrier from November 2021 through January 2022 and was assigned to deliver mail on a route in Duval and St. Johns counties. In response to complaints about missing mail on his route, the U.S. Postal Service – Office of Inspector General conducted an investigation and linked multiple stolen Target gift cards to Varbelow through transaction records and surveillance video.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Service – Office of Inspector General. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David B. Mesrobian.