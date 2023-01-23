Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed twice due to ‘vermin activity’

Ale Pie House, 3951 St. Johns Ave. in Jacksonville, was temporarily closed after two separate restaurant inspections during the last four months.

An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said that Ale Pie House was inspected on Oct. 26, 2022 in response to a complaint for vermin received on Oct. 25, 2022. Evidence of “vermin activity” was observed during the inspection and an Emergency Order of Suspension of License was issued at approximately 3:41 p.m.

The restaurant was temporarily closed until the Emergency Order was vacated the next day at 11:23 a.m. when a follow-up inspection observed all violations corrected.

On Jan. 10, 2023, inspectors conducted an unannounced inspection of Ale Pie House.

“Evidence of vermin activity was observed during the inspection and an Emergency Order of Suspension of License was issued at approximately 2:16 p.m.,” temporarily closing the restaurant, according to the email.

The emergency order was vacated the next day at 9:40 a.m. and the restaurant was allowed to reopen when a follow-up inspection observed all violations corrected, the email said.

An inspection report of the Oct. 26 inspection on the department’s website showed a high priority violation for rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found.

The inspection found: two rodent droppings by the mop sink downstairs by the patio door, one rodent dropping in the closet with tools by the patio door, seven rodent droppings by the keg cooler and shelving at the bar, 10 rodent droppings behind the upright cooler at the bar, 14 rodent droppings under the soda syrup rack, room by the bar, five rodent droppings by the entrance to the kitchen upstairs, 13 rodent droppings under a shelf, storage prep by the kitchen, 12 rodent droppings under the dish machine and triple sink.

The Jan. 10 inspection also found a high priority violation for rodent activity. The inspection found: three rodent droppings on the floor by the wall at the entrance to the bar, downstairs, three rodent droppings by the entrance to the kitchen upstairs stair landing and three rodent droppings under the hand sink in the kitchen by the dish machine close to the cook line, one rodent dropping on top of the dish machine and one on the table by clean dishes by the dish machine. The manager cleaned up the droppings, the report said.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation says that each inspection report is a "snapshot" of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. Inspections conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment, according to the department. Because conditions can change rapidly, establishments are not graded or rated.

To read state restaurant inspection reports on your favorite place to eat, click here. Jacksonville.com also provides a database on state inspection reports of area restaurants. To access the database, click here.