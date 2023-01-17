Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville man convicted of distributing child sex abuse materials

Don Johnson

A federal jury has found James Wayne Houck, 65, of Jacksonville, guilty of seven counts of distributing child sex abuse materials. Houck faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 5 years, up to 20 years, in federal prison on each count and a potential life term of supervised release.

He was remanded into custody pending his sentencing hearing on May 1, 2023.

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, on June 13, 2020, a user named “jimboleg” distributed multiple images of child sex abuse materials in the group “Everything goes #yggirls” on a particular social media application. An FBI investigation into the social media app account identified Houck as the person using the “jimboleg” account.

FBI agents interviewed Houck multiple times about his activity on the app and he initially admitted to having the “jimboleg” account but did not recall sharing the child sex abuse materials. However, he later admitted to sharing the child sex abuse material on the app.

FBI agents attempted to review Houck’s cell phone as part of their investigation, but he turned his phone into the phone carrier service provider to obtain a new phone and provided that new phone to the FBI for review. The service provider’s records confirmed that the phone that Houck turned in was the phone he had at the time he distributed the child sex abuse materials, despite Houck telling the FBI it was a different phone.

Later in their investigation, the FBI learned from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that there was an investigation by another federal law enforcement agency about an upload of child sex abuse material to the social media app by user “jimleg6969” in 2019. The IP address from that investigation was the same as the one for “jimboleg.” Both social media app accounts had email addresses used by Houck.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It is another case brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wtl8H_0kHTi91P00
Jacksonville man convicted by federal court jury.Photo byDepartment of Justice

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Federal court# Jacksonville case# Department of Justice# FBI

Comments / 0

Published by

Veteran journalist with experience in website and newspaper content as an editor and writer. I have worked as a reporter at newspapers and websites in Florida, California and Arkansas. I am a former executive editor at the Tampa Bay Business Journal and worked for 12 years at The Tampa Tribune as an enterprise editor and business editor. At Patch.com, I produced stories for 24 websites in the Tampa Bay area and also edited content for websites in six states.

1K followers

More from Don Johnson

Clay County, FL

Clay Electric members can now vote online for trustees; win prizes

For the first time, Clay Electric Cooperative members can vote online for the board of trustees. Simply login to your MyClayElectric account to cast your vote for the candidates.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closed

Two Clay County restaurants were temporarily closed last week due to high priority violations found during state inspections. An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said that the Corner Pocket, 14 N Magnolia Ave in Green Cove Springs, and Outback Steakhouse, 1775 Wells Road in Orange Park, were issued emergency orders that temporarily closed the establishments.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Colder weekend weather ahead in Clay County with areas of frost

TONIGHT – Showers, mainly after 2 a.m. and a low around 55. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Read full story
Jacksonville, IL

Father, son owners of Jacksonville construction firms sentenced for defrauding IRS

Jacksonville residents Raul Solis, 52, and Raul Solis-Martinez, 33, were sentenced Monday to 33 months and 21 months in federal prison, respectively, for conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service and to unlawfully employ workers who were neither lawfully admitted to, nor authorized to be employed in the United States.

Read full story
5 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’

Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed.Photo byJohnny Louis/Getty Images. Mr. Crab, 1161 Lane Ave. in Jacksonville, was temporarily closed last week when restaurant inspectors found evidence of “vermin activity” during a Dec. 27 inspection, according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Read full story
5 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville postal employee pleads guilty to stealing mail parcels

U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Jonisha M. Williams, 36, of Jacksonville, has pleaded guilty to stealing deposits from the mail. Williams faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

Read full story
2 comments
Middleburg, FL

Grumpy’s restaurant in Middleburg set to reopen

Grumpy's in Middleburg set to reopen.Photo byPhoto via GoFundMe. Grumpy’s restaurant, one of Middleburg’s most popular eateries, has plans to reopen on Monday morning, Jan. 2, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after evidence of ‘rodent activity’ found

Little Saigon Cafe, 1975 Wells Road in Orange Park, was temporarily closed on Dec. 15 after inspectors found “evidence of vermin and rodent activity.”. The restaurant reopened on the morning of Dec. 17 after the high priority violations were corrected. High priority violations are deemed the most severe.

Read full story
Duval County, FL

Restaurant Inspections: Country Club, Duval County restaurant cited for violations

Jacksonville Golf & Country Club, 3985 Hunt Club Road, was cited for 22 violations during a Dec. 20 restaurant inspection by state inspectors. The private, member-owned country club had five high priority violations, the most severe.

Read full story
2 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville store hours: What’s open, closed on New Year’s Day 2023

CVS — Most locations will be open, but hours may vary. Call ahead for pharmacy hours. The Fresh Market – Stores open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dollar General – Stores are open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County store hours: What’s open, closed on New Year’s Day 2023

CVS — Most locations will be open, but hours may vary. Call ahead for pharmacy hours. The Fresh Market – Stores open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dollar General – Stores are open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County weather forecast: When will freezing temperatures end?

Freezing temperatures stretched across the nation, including Northeast Florida.Photo bySAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) A freeze watch is in effect for eastern Clay County until 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible. Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures, the weather service said.

Read full story
1 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville man sentenced for possessing firearm as convicted felon

U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis has sentenced Stephan Marshall, 35, of Jacksonville, to four years and nine months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Read full story
5 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prison

Scott Matthew Yotka, 48, of Jacksonville, was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for producing and distributing photos and a video depicting himself as he sexually abused two young children.

Read full story
18 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on Christmas Day

CVS — Most locations will be open, but hours may vary. Walmart and Sam’s Club – Stores are closed. Trader Joe’s – Stores are closed. Starbucks -- Stores are open, hours may be limited.

Read full story
4 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County residents brace for freezing Christmas holiday, temperatures drop tonight

Some Clay County residents may think they are spending Christmas at the North Pole. A hard freeze is forecast for the Christmas holiday weekend with temperatures possibly dipping into the 20s across Clay County and Northeast Florida. Luckily, no rain is forecast on the nights with freezing temperatures.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville man charged with illegal purchase of firearm

U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of an indictment charging Pernell Dewayne Bodiford, Jr., 24, of Jacksonville, with illegally purchasing a firearm by providing a false statement to a federal firearms dealer.

Read full story
Keystone Heights, FL

Keystone Heights man pleads guilty in federal court, faces up to 40 years in prison

Dennis William Sheffield, Jr., 52, of Keystone Heights, has pleaded guilty to receipt of child sex abuse images, U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced. Sheffield faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 15 years, up to 40 years, in federal prison. He has agreed to pay restitution to his victims and he also faces a potential life term of supervised release. The court previously ordered Sheffield detained pending the completed proceedings in this case.

Read full story
2 comments
Jacksonville Beach, FL

Restaurant Inspections: Duval County beach hotel cited for violations

(Duval County, FL) -- Food service in restaurants at the Hampton Inn Jacksonville Beach/Oceanfront, 1515 1st St. N., in Jacksonville Beach, was temporarily shut down after violations were found during an inspection on Dec. 9.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy