Jacksonville, IL

Father, son owners of Jacksonville construction firms sentenced for defrauding IRS

Don Johnson

Jacksonville residents Raul Solis, 52, and Raul Solis-Martinez, 33, were sentenced Monday to 33 months and 21 months in federal prison, respectively, for conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service and to unlawfully employ workers who were neither lawfully admitted to, nor authorized to be employed in the United States.

The court also ordered Solis and Solis-Martinez to pay $5.6 million in restitution to the IRS. Solis-Martinez had pleaded guilty on July 27, 2022, and Solis had pleaded guilty on August 4, 2022.

According to court documents, Solis and Solis-Martinez owned and operated Solis Brothers Company, LLC and Duval Framing, LLC, which are construction subcontracting companies in Jacksonville. To illicitly lower labor costs, they conspired with each other, and Hugo Cruz-Medina, the owner of another subcontractor (H&S Framing, LLC) to pay their employees partially “off the books.”

By paying employees with a mix of checks and cash, the conspirators avoided withholding the full amount of payroll taxes owed to the IRS. Between 2014 and 2019, their workers received approximately $22 million in wages that were never reported to the IRS and from which no taxes were withheld. This practice led to a loss to the U.S. Treasury of approximately $5.6 million.

By misrepresenting how much their employees were working, Solis and Solis-Martinez also defrauded the company that managed their payroll functions, as well as their workers’ compensation insurer, both of which relied on the conspirators’ false payroll reporting to calculate the cost of their services. In addition, Solis and Solis-Martinez knew that many of their employees had emigrated to the United States illegally or were otherwise not unauthorized to work here. Some workers had been previously deported from the United States, including Cruz-Medina, only to return and work for Solis and Solis-Martinez.

In a related case, on February 25, 2021, Hugo Cruz-Medina (35, Jacksonville), was sentenced to 41 months’ imprisonment for conspiring to defraud the IRS, conspiring to commit mail and wire fraud, and illegally reentering the United States after previously being deported.

“Employers have a responsibility to their employees to withhold the proper amount of taxes and pay those taxes over to the IRS,” said Ronald A. Loecker IRS-CI Acting Special Agent in Charge. “In this instance, greed drove the defendants to cheat their competitors and steal from both their employees and the American public. Today’s sentencing demonstrates that you can’t expect integrity and loyalty from an employer who would do anything for money.”

“This father and son criminal team profited financially by perpetrating fraud against the United States and private industry, while taking advantage of the country’s workforce,” said HSI Jacksonville Assistant Special Agent in Charge K. Jim Phillips. “In partnership with the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation and the Florida Department of Financial Services, we will continue to hold these criminals accountable for defrauding both the government and private industry.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wtl8H_0kA1B9Qw00
Father, son owners of Jacksonville construction firms sentencedPhoto byDepartment of Justice

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Justice Department# IRS# Defrauding IRS# Jacksonville construction firm

Comments / 5

Published by

Veteran journalist with experience in website and newspaper content as an editor and writer. I have worked as a reporter at newspapers and websites in Florida, California and Arkansas. I am a former executive editor at the Tampa Bay Business Journal and worked for 12 years at The Tampa Tribune as an enterprise editor and business editor. At Patch.com, I produced stories for 24 websites in the Tampa Bay area and also edited content for websites in six states.

1K followers

More from Don Johnson

Green Cove Springs, FL

Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closed

Two Clay County restaurants were temporarily closed last week due to high priority violations found during state inspections. An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation said that the Corner Pocket, 14 N Magnolia Ave in Green Cove Springs, and Outback Steakhouse, 1775 Wells Road in Orange Park, were issued emergency orders that temporarily closed the establishments.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Colder weekend weather ahead in Clay County with areas of frost

TONIGHT – Showers, mainly after 2 a.m. and a low around 55. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’

Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed.Photo byJohnny Louis/Getty Images. Mr. Crab, 1161 Lane Ave. in Jacksonville, was temporarily closed last week when restaurant inspectors found evidence of “vermin activity” during a Dec. 27 inspection, according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Read full story
5 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville postal employee pleads guilty to stealing mail parcels

U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Jonisha M. Williams, 36, of Jacksonville, has pleaded guilty to stealing deposits from the mail. Williams faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

Read full story
2 comments
Middleburg, FL

Grumpy’s restaurant in Middleburg set to reopen

Grumpy's in Middleburg set to reopen.Photo byPhoto via GoFundMe. Grumpy’s restaurant, one of Middleburg’s most popular eateries, has plans to reopen on Monday morning, Jan. 2, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed after evidence of ‘rodent activity’ found

Little Saigon Cafe, 1975 Wells Road in Orange Park, was temporarily closed on Dec. 15 after inspectors found “evidence of vermin and rodent activity.”. The restaurant reopened on the morning of Dec. 17 after the high priority violations were corrected. High priority violations are deemed the most severe.

Read full story
Duval County, FL

Restaurant Inspections: Country Club, Duval County restaurant cited for violations

Jacksonville Golf & Country Club, 3985 Hunt Club Road, was cited for 22 violations during a Dec. 20 restaurant inspection by state inspectors. The private, member-owned country club had five high priority violations, the most severe.

Read full story
2 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville store hours: What’s open, closed on New Year’s Day 2023

CVS — Most locations will be open, but hours may vary. Call ahead for pharmacy hours. The Fresh Market – Stores open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dollar General – Stores are open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County store hours: What’s open, closed on New Year’s Day 2023

CVS — Most locations will be open, but hours may vary. Call ahead for pharmacy hours. The Fresh Market – Stores open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dollar General – Stores are open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County weather forecast: When will freezing temperatures end?

Freezing temperatures stretched across the nation, including Northeast Florida.Photo bySAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) A freeze watch is in effect for eastern Clay County until 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible. Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures, the weather service said.

Read full story
1 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville man sentenced for possessing firearm as convicted felon

U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis has sentenced Stephan Marshall, 35, of Jacksonville, to four years and nine months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Read full story
5 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prison

Scott Matthew Yotka, 48, of Jacksonville, was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for producing and distributing photos and a video depicting himself as he sexually abused two young children.

Read full story
17 comments
Jacksonville, FL

Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on Christmas Day

CVS — Most locations will be open, but hours may vary. Walmart and Sam’s Club – Stores are closed. Trader Joe’s – Stores are closed. Starbucks -- Stores are open, hours may be limited.

Read full story
4 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County residents brace for freezing Christmas holiday, temperatures drop tonight

Some Clay County residents may think they are spending Christmas at the North Pole. A hard freeze is forecast for the Christmas holiday weekend with temperatures possibly dipping into the 20s across Clay County and Northeast Florida. Luckily, no rain is forecast on the nights with freezing temperatures.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville man charged with illegal purchase of firearm

U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of an indictment charging Pernell Dewayne Bodiford, Jr., 24, of Jacksonville, with illegally purchasing a firearm by providing a false statement to a federal firearms dealer.

Read full story
Keystone Heights, FL

Keystone Heights man pleads guilty in federal court, faces up to 40 years in prison

Dennis William Sheffield, Jr., 52, of Keystone Heights, has pleaded guilty to receipt of child sex abuse images, U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced. Sheffield faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 15 years, up to 40 years, in federal prison. He has agreed to pay restitution to his victims and he also faces a potential life term of supervised release. The court previously ordered Sheffield detained pending the completed proceedings in this case.

Read full story
2 comments
Jacksonville Beach, FL

Restaurant Inspections: Duval County beach hotel cited for violations

(Duval County, FL) -- Food service in restaurants at the Hampton Inn Jacksonville Beach/Oceanfront, 1515 1st St. N., in Jacksonville Beach, was temporarily shut down after violations were found during an inspection on Dec. 9.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Former JSO officer pleads guilty to attempting to entice teen online for sex

Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca, 48, of Green Cove Springs, has pleaded guilty to attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity. Carmona-Fonseca faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, and up to life, in federal prison.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville man enters guilty plea to possessing child sex images

Reece Christopher Depew, 24, of Jacksonville, has pleaded guilty to possessing images depicting young children being sexually abused, U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg has announced.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy