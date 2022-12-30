Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville postal employee pleads guilty to stealing mail parcels

Don Johnson

U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Jonisha M. Williams, 36, of Jacksonville, has pleaded guilty to stealing deposits from the mail. Williams faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

According to the plea agreement, from Feb. 5 to March 4, 2021, Williams worked as a mail handler assistant at the National Distribution Center in Jacksonville. During this time, the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General received a complaint that Williams was stealing narcotics from the mail and taking them out of the facility.

After investigating the complaint, agents captured Williams on video surveillance placing vacuumed sealed bags — similar to how narcotics are packaged — and other mail parcels into her backpack. During an interview with agents, Williams admitted her involvement and that she used her backpack to remove marijuana from the mailing facility.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Service, Office of Inspector General. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Kirwinn Mike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wtl8H_0jyuCSqe00
Jacksonville postal employee pleads guilty.Photo byDepartment of Justice

