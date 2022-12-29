Restaurant Inspections: Country Club, Duval County restaurant cited for violations

Jacksonville Golf & Country Club, 3985 Hunt Club Road, was cited for 22 violations during a Dec. 20 restaurant inspection by state inspectors.

The private, member-owned country club had five high priority violations, the most severe.

The high priority violations were:

Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food not consumed/sold within seven days after opening/preparation. Seafood stock in the walk-in cooler had a date of Dec. 9. Manager discarded.

Dishmachine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Service company called. Machine fixed.

Rare and bloody dripping packaged roast beef on a tray with ready-to-eat cooked turkey. Manager changed the tray and separated items. Raw fish over cooked pork belly and raw meat stored over cooked stock in a walk-in cooler.

Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees. Cheese at 48 degrees and cut greens at 58 degrees. Chef said the items were for a party which was going to be plated up in over an hours time. Manager placed the items back in the cooler. Violation corrected.

Operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license. License expired June 1, 2022.

The country club was cited for nine intermediate and eight basic violations. The intermediate violations included:

Mussel tags were not marked with the last date served. Mussel tags missing dates and being stored in chronological order.

Interior of the ovens and microwave on the cookline were soiled.

Ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared onsite and held more than 24 hours not properly date marked. Heavy cream, beef sauce, cooked corn and milk lacking date marks. Manager added dates to these items.

Nonfood-grade basting brush used in food. Painting brush found in oil. Manage discarded.

Another state inspection on Dec. 20 found nine violations at Sneakers Sports Grille, 111 Beach Blvd. in Jacksonville Beach.

The restaurant had two high priority violations. These were:

Approximately 25-30 flying insects observed in the indoor bar area, cook line, warewashing area and food storage room in the kitchen.

Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Found over 50 rodent droppings inside non-working reach-in cooler near fryers on the cook line.

Inspectors also found an intermediate violation. Both cutting boards on the cook line were stained and with deep cut marks.

A follow-up inspection on Dec. 22 found approximately five flying insects in the indoor bar by alcohol bottles. Approximately six flying insects were found under the dishmachine in the warewashing area and two flying insects in the food storage room inside the kitchen. Approximately three flying insects were found in the outdoor bar by the beer coolers.

A second follow-up inspection was held on Dec. 27 and no violations were observed, according to the Department of Business and Professional Regulation website.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation says that each inspection report is a "snapshot" of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. Inspections conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment, according to the department. Because conditions can change rapidly, establishments are not graded or rated.

To read state restaurant inspection reports on your favorite place to eat, click here. Jacksonville.com also provides a database on state inspection reports of area restaurants. To access the database, click here.