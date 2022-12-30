Jacksonville store hours: What’s open, closed on New Year’s Day 2023

Did you forget to buy snacks for the football game on New Year’s Day? No worries. There are still some stores in Duval County where you can purchase those last-minute items.

New Year’s Day

Publix – Stores open at regular hours and many stores will close at 7 p.m. Check your local store for closing times. All Publix pharmacies are closed on New Year’s Day.

Winn-Dixie – Store Hours 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walgreens – 24-hour stores are open, but hours may vary.

CVS — Most locations will be open, but hours may vary. Call ahead for pharmacy hours.

ALDI – Stores are closed

The Fresh Market – Stores open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dollar General – Stores are open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Whole Foods – Stores are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sprouts – Stores open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walmart – Stores are open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sam’s Club – Stores are closed.

Trader Joe’s – Stores are closed.

Wawa – Open 24 hours

7-Eleven -- Stores are open

Circle K -- Stores are open

Costco — Most stores are closed

Target – Stores are open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.