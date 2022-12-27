Clay County weather forecast: When will freezing temperatures end?

Freezing temperatures stretched across the nation, including Northeast Florida. Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

A freeze watch is in effect for eastern Clay County until 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible. Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures, the weather service said.

The high on Monday afternoon is forecast to reach about 50 degrees.

Cold temperatures will persist until Thursday when the nighttime low reaches 54 degrees. Nighttime freezing temperatures end on Wednesday night. The highs on Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to be in the 50s and 60s during the day. The high on Thursday is expected to be near 72 degrees.

Here is the forecast for Clay County this week.

Tonight – Widespread frost, mainly after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 32. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Tuesday – Widespread frost, mainly before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 57. Wind chill values as low as 24 early. North wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday night – Clear, with a low around 38. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 64. North wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday night – Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 72.

Thursday night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Friday – A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday night – A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Here are some tips on the cold temperatures provided by JEA: