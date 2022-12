Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on Christmas Day

Santa Search: Where to meet, take a photo with St. Nick in Clay County

So you are looking for a photo with Santa. ‘Tis the season. NewsBreak wants to help so we have compiled a list of events and places where Mr. Claus is expected to appear in Clay County in the coming weeks. Let’s start with the usual spot in Clay County where you can find Santa. Yes, that would be the Orange Park Mall. Actually, he has been here since Nov. 19 and will be here every day until Dec. 24. You can find Santa near JCPenney.