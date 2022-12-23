Clay County residents brace for freezing Christmas holiday, temperatures drop tonight

Don Johnson

Some Clay County residents may think they are spending Christmas at the North Pole.

A hard freeze is forecast for the Christmas holiday weekend with temperatures possibly dipping into the 20s across Clay County and Northeast Florida. Luckily, no rain is forecast on the nights with freezing temperatures.

The wind chill on Friday and Saturday nights is forecast to be in the teens.

By 5 p.m. today, the temperature will begin falling to around 44 by 5 p.m. It will be windy, with a northwest wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Here is the forecast for Clay County from the National Weather Service:

Friday Night — Clear, with a low around 25. Wind chill values as low as 14. Blustery, with a northwest wind around 15 mph.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 41. Wind chill values as low as 13. Northwest wind 10 to 14 mph.

Christmas Eve – Widespread frost after 1 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 23. Wind chill values as low as 14. Northwest wind around 9 mph.

Christmas Day – Sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind around 9 mph.

Sunday Night – Widespread frost after 1 a.m. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for a sunny day on Monday, with a high near 51. Widespread frost in the forecast for Monday night. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 32.

The National Weather Service offers these tips on dealing with the freezing temperatures.

  • Cover all exposed skin if going outdoors
  • Bring pets indoors
  • Keep flammables 3 feet from space heaters.

Other tips provided by JEA:

  • Avoid rapid swings in thermostat settings. They could turn on your system's auxiliary heating or heat strips, which can be costly to run.
  • Conserve electricity wherever possible.
  • Drip outside faucets about 5 drips per minute.
  • Let water drip slowly from inside faucets.
  • If your washing machine is in an unheated room such as a garage, disconnect both the hot and cold water lines. Place both in the drain pipe behind the washing machine. Drip both faucets at about 5 drips per minute.
  • Wrap any exposed pipes and backflow preventers located outside or in unheated areas.
  • Know the locations of your water shutoff valve and sewer clean-out.

Going away for the holidays?

  • Shut off your water at the water shutoff valve.
  • Leave heating on a low setting.
  • Open cabinet doors under your sinks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19TYgi_0jqDtsDm00
Clay County forecast includes freezing temperatures.Photo byNational Weather Service

