Restaurant Inspections: Duval County beach hotel cited for violations

(Duval County, FL) -- Food service in restaurants at the Hampton Inn Jacksonville Beach/Oceanfront, 1515 1st St. N., in Jacksonville Beach, was temporarily shut down after violations were found during an inspection on Dec. 9.

The violations were found at the hotel’s tiki bar, according to the inspection report.

An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation provided the following information on the temporary closure:

“The tiki bar and other food service at the property are covered under the same license. The inspection conducted on (Dec. 9, 2022) was in response to a foodborne illness complaint. Evidence of vermin activity was observed during the inspection and an Emergency Order of Suspension of License was issued at approximately 1:48 p.m. The Emergency Order was vacated the next day at 8:52 a.m. when a follow-up inspection (on Dec. 10) observed all violations (corrected),” the email said.

John Hirt, the hotel’s general manager, said in an interview on Monday that the hotel’s food service was shut down for a total of 16 hours.

The Dec. 9 inspection found 17 rodent droppings inside the tiki bar near soda boxes and underneath the three-compartment sink. The violation is considered high priority, the most severe. It was also a repeat violation as 22 rodent droppings were found inside the tiki bar located near the pool area during a June 21 inspection, according to the department’s website.

A total of nine violations were found during the Dec. 9 inspection, including five high priority. Other high priority violations found during the Dec. 9 inspection included:

Approximately eight flying insects were found near soda boxes inside the tiki bar.

Hummus made in house with the date marked as Dec. 2 was found in the main sandwich cooler. An employee verified that Dec. 2 was the date the hummus was prepared. Food not consumed/sold within seven days after preparation is a violation. An employee discarded the food.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation says that each inspection report is a "snapshot" of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. Inspections conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment, according to the department. Because conditions can change rapidly, establishments are not graded or rated.

To read state restaurant inspection reports on your favorite place to eat, click here. Jacksonville.com also provides a database on state inspection reports of area restaurants. To access the database, click here.