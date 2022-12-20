Jacksonville Beach, FL

Restaurant Inspections: Duval County beach hotel cited for violations

Don Johnson

(Duval County, FL) -- Food service in restaurants at the Hampton Inn Jacksonville Beach/Oceanfront, 1515 1st St. N., in Jacksonville Beach, was temporarily shut down after violations were found during an inspection on Dec. 9.

The violations were found at the hotel’s tiki bar, according to the inspection report.

An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation provided the following information on the temporary closure:

“The tiki bar and other food service at the property are covered under the same license. The inspection conducted on (Dec. 9, 2022) was in response to a foodborne illness complaint. Evidence of vermin activity was observed during the inspection and an Emergency Order of Suspension of License was issued at approximately 1:48 p.m. The Emergency Order was vacated the next day at 8:52 a.m. when a follow-up inspection (on Dec. 10) observed all violations (corrected),” the email said.

John Hirt, the hotel’s general manager, said in an interview on Monday that the hotel’s food service was shut down for a total of 16 hours.

The Dec. 9 inspection found 17 rodent droppings inside the tiki bar near soda boxes and underneath the three-compartment sink. The violation is considered high priority, the most severe. It was also a repeat violation as 22 rodent droppings were found inside the tiki bar located near the pool area during a June 21 inspection, according to the department’s website.

A total of nine violations were found during the Dec. 9 inspection, including five high priority. Other high priority violations found during the Dec. 9 inspection included:

  • Approximately eight flying insects were found near soda boxes inside the tiki bar.
  • Hummus made in house with the date marked as Dec. 2 was found in the main sandwich cooler. An employee verified that Dec. 2 was the date the hummus was prepared. Food not consumed/sold within seven days after preparation is a violation. An employee discarded the food.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation says that each inspection report is a "snapshot" of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. Inspections conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment, according to the department. Because conditions can change rapidly, establishments are not graded or rated.

To read state restaurant inspection reports on your favorite place to eat, click here. Jacksonville.com also provides a database on state inspection reports of area restaurants. To access the database, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wtt17_0jnzc9Gk00
Beach hotel cited for violations during restaurant inspection.Photo byJohnny Louis/Getty Images

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Jacksonville Beach# Hotel restaurant# Restaurant inspections# Duval County restaurants

Comments / 0

Published by

Veteran journalist with experience in website and newspaper content as an editor and writer. I have worked as a reporter at newspapers and websites in Florida, California and Arkansas. I am a former executive editor at the Tampa Bay Business Journal and worked for 12 years at The Tampa Tribune as an enterprise editor and business editor. At Patch.com, I produced stories for 24 websites in the Tampa Bay area and also edited content for websites in six states.

885 followers

More from Don Johnson

Clay County, FL

Christmas Eve, Christmas Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville area

CVS – Open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. (most stores) Whole Foods – Most stores open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Walgreens – Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Costco – Stores open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Trader Joe’s – Stores open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County residents brace for freezing, cold Christmas holiday

Some Clay County residents may think they are spending Christmas at the North Pole. A hard freeze is forecast for the Christmas holiday weekend with temperatures possibly dipping into the 20s across Clay County and Northeast Florida. Luckily, no rain is forecast on the nights with freezing temperatures.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville man charged with illegal purchase of firearm

U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of an indictment charging Pernell Dewayne Bodiford, Jr., 24, of Jacksonville, with illegally purchasing a firearm by providing a false statement to a federal firearms dealer.

Read full story
Keystone Heights, FL

Keystone Heights man pleads guilty in federal court, faces up to 40 years in prison

Dennis William Sheffield, Jr., 52, of Keystone Heights, has pleaded guilty to receipt of child sex abuse images, U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced. Sheffield faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 15 years, up to 40 years, in federal prison. He has agreed to pay restitution to his victims and he also faces a potential life term of supervised release. The court previously ordered Sheffield detained pending the completed proceedings in this case.

Read full story
2 comments
Green Cove Springs, FL

Former JSO officer pleads guilty to attempting to entice teen online for sex

Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca, 48, of Green Cove Springs, has pleaded guilty to attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity. Carmona-Fonseca faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 10 years, and up to life, in federal prison.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville man enters guilty plea to possessing child sex images

Reece Christopher Depew, 24, of Jacksonville, has pleaded guilty to possessing images depicting young children being sexually abused, U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg has announced.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

Restaurant Inspections: 2 Jacksonville restaurants fined, temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’

Two Tijuana Flats restaurants in Jacksonville have been fined $400 each for violations that led to a temporary closure for “vermin activity.”. The fines were assessed last month. Both restaurants were temporarily closed in July. The restaurants reopened the following day after correcting the violations.

Read full story
5 comments
Jacksonville, FL

‘Off the books’ pay scheme nets 4-year sentence for Jacksonville man

U.S. District Judge Brian J. Davis sentenced Oscar Molina-Avila to four years and four months in federal prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States for the purpose of impeding the Internal Revenue Service.

Read full story
1 comments
Green Cove Springs, FL

J.P. Hall Christmas Party at Clay County Fairgrounds offers free bikes, toys

The J.P. Hall Christmas Party will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs. It will be a drive-thru event again this year.

Read full story
Fleming Island, FL

Restaurant Inspections: Fleming Island restaurant receives fine; Orange Park restaurants cited for violations

Domo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar was fined $600 last month for violations that led to a temporary closure of the eatery in June, according to state inspectors. During a June 22 inspection, state inspectors found that the walk-in cooler in the Fleming Island restaurant was inadequate to maintain “time/temperature control for safety food at the proper temperature,” according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Read full story
2 comments
Fleming Island, FL

Fleming Island High Golden Eagles football coach steps down as coach

Fleming Island High football coach Damenyum Springs announced Monday morning that he will step down as coach. The announcement was made on the Fleming Island High School Twitter page.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay Electric customers will pay less for power on December bills

Clay Electric customers will be billed less for power in December thanks to a reduction in the Power Cost Adjustment on bills, the company announced. Customers using the industry household average of 1,000 kilowatts (kWh) of power will now pay $149.90, about $10 less. The previous cost was $159.50.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Santa Search: Where to meet, take a photo with St. Nick in Clay County

So you are looking for a photo with Santa. ‘Tis the season. NewsBreak wants to help so we have compiled a list of events and places where Mr. Claus is expected to appear in Clay County in the coming weeks. Let’s start with the usual spot in Clay County where you can find Santa. Yes, that would be the Orange Park Mall. Actually, he has been here since Nov. 19 and will be here every day until Dec. 24. You can find Santa near JCPenney.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

New family medicine practice opens in Orange Park

HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital announced this week the opening of a new family medicine practice, HCA Florida Orange Park Family Care. HCA Florida Orange Park Family Care will provide comprehensive family medicine and internal medicine services to Orange Park and the surrounding areas, according to a press release. Services offered include annual physical exams, joint injections, blood work, and pediatric care, including vaccines for children.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Vintage Market Days set for Clay County Fairgrounds beginning Friday, through weekend

Vintage Market Days of Jacksonville is a vintage-inspired open air market with art, furniture, boutique clothing, handmade jewelry, home décor and live music. The event is scheduled for Dec. 3-5 at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs.

Read full story
Middleburg, FL

Another Broken Egg restaurant to open in Middleburg

Another Broken Egg restaurant is expected to open at Plantation Crossing shopping center in Middleburg in the fall of 2023. NAI Hallmark, a commercial real estate brokerage and property management firm in Jacksonville, recently announced it secured a new retail lease on behalf of AMJ Group, Inc.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Family-friendly holiday events, Christmas light displays in Clay County

Looking to get into the Christmas spirit? Consider these Christmas light displays and events in the Clay County area. All are family-friendly and some offer a photo with Santa.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville area

Did you forget something for your Thanksgiving dinner? No cranberry sauce? No whipped cream for the pumpkin pie?. No worries. There are still some grocery stores or other places in Clay County where you can purchase those last-minute items on Thanksgiving Day. Some stores in the Jacksonville area also have been included in this list.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Free community lunch on Thanksgiving Day held at First Baptist Church of Orange Park

Feast of Plenty, an annual free community lunch, will be held on Thanksgiving Day at First Baptist Church of Orange Park, 1140 Kingsley Ave. in Orange Park. The event begins at noon.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy