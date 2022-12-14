Jacksonville, FL

Restaurant Inspections: 2 Jacksonville restaurants fined, temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’

Don Johnson

Two Tijuana Flats restaurants in Jacksonville have been fined $400 each for violations that led to a temporary closure for “vermin activity.”

The fines were assessed last month. Both restaurants were temporarily closed in July. The restaurants reopened the following day after correcting the violations.

An email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation provided the following information on the fines and temporary closures:

  • The Tijuana Flats at 11700 San Jose Blvd. was issued an Emergency Order of Suspension of License (temporary closure) on July 14, 2022 at approximately 3:41 p.m. for observed “vermin activity” while the establishment was open and operating. The Emergency Order was vacated during a follow-up inspection on July 15 at 4:50 p.m. when the violations for vermin activity were corrected. The location was issued a $400 fine as a result of the Emergency Order.

The July 14 inspection found three live flying insects near the trash can at the entrance to the kitchen; nine flying insects on boxes in the dry storage area; seven flying insects on the tea brewing station; 37 flying insects in the back prep area and five flying insects on the cooks line, according to the department’s website. This is a high priority violation, the most severe.

A recent inspection on Dec. 5 found no high priority violations at the restaurant, according to the department’s website.

  • The Tijuana Flats at 13529 Beach Blvd. was issued an Emergency Order of Suspension of License on July 25, 2022 at approximately 6:07 p.m. for observed vermin activity while the establishment was open and operating. The vermin activity violations were corrected at the follow-up inspection completed on July 26, and the Emergency Order was vacated at 2:02 p.m. The location was issued a $400 fine as a result of the Emergency Order.

The July 25 inspection found approximately 35 flying insects in the back prep area landing on bags of onions, approximately 20 flying insects in back prep area landing on clean cutting boards, three flying insects by the soda rack near the walk-in cooler, two flying insects by the salsa station at the front counter and approximately 18 in the front service counter. This is a high priority violation.

An Emergency Order results in administrative disciplinary action because the establishment allowed conditions to persist that were an immediate danger to the health and safety of the public, the department’s email said.

Emergency closure decisions are made by Division management and are not issued at the discretion of an inspector. The Division will continue to monitor the compliance of each referenced Tijuana Flats location with “Florida’s rigorous health and safety standards,” the email said.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation says that each inspection report is a "snapshot" of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. Inspections conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment, according to the department. Because conditions can change rapidly, establishments are not graded or rated.

To read state restaurant inspection reports on your favorite place to eat, click here. Jacksonville.com also provides a database on state inspection reports of area restaurants. To access the database, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=413gNa_0jiIbBuw00
Two Jacksonville restaurants receive fines.Photo byJohnny Louis/Getty Images

