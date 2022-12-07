J.P. Hall Christmas Party at Clay County Fairgrounds offers free bikes, toys

The J.P. Hall Christmas Party will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs. It will be a drive-thru event again this year.

The event serves children ages newborn to 14 years old and the children must be present to receive gifts. The giveaway will provide children with new toys and bikes. Bikes will be given away on a first come first served basis. No documentation or reservations are needed, according to the J.P. Hall Children’s Charities Facebook page. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

This is the 41st year of the event.

Organizers need new, unwrapped toys and they can be dropped off until Dec. 15. For a list of locations, click here.

The Christmas Party is open to any Clay County resident. More than 30,000 Clay County children have received free toys over the years, according to the organization’s website.

The J.P. Hall Charities was founded in the late 1970s by J. P. Hall, Jr., who incorporated the Charities in 1981 and named it in honor of his father, J.P. Hall Sr., who was known for helping underprivileged children in Clay County.

J.P. Hall Sr. is known for his service as sheriff of Clay County. He was first elected in 1928 and served until his retirement in 1965 – a state of Florida record 37 years.

The younger Hall succeeded in many careers, which included banking, silviculture and ranching. He helped with many economic development projects.

Today, the Charities is directed by his daughter, Virginia.

For more information, click here.