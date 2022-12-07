Green Cove Springs, FL

J.P. Hall Christmas Party at Clay County Fairgrounds offers free bikes, toys

Don Johnson

The J.P. Hall Christmas Party will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs. It will be a drive-thru event again this year.

The event serves children ages newborn to 14 years old and the children must be present to receive gifts. The giveaway will provide children with new toys and bikes. Bikes will be given away on a first come first served basis. No documentation or reservations are needed, according to the J.P. Hall Children’s Charities Facebook page. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

This is the 41st year of the event.

Organizers need new, unwrapped toys and they can be dropped off until Dec. 15. For a list of locations, click here.

The Christmas Party is open to any Clay County resident. More than 30,000 Clay County children have received free toys over the years, according to the organization’s website.

The J.P. Hall Charities was founded in the late 1970s by J. P. Hall, Jr., who incorporated the Charities in 1981 and named it in honor of his father, J.P. Hall Sr., who was known for helping underprivileged children in Clay County.

J.P. Hall Sr. is known for his service as sheriff of Clay County. He was first elected in 1928 and served until his retirement in 1965 – a state of Florida record 37 years.

The younger Hall succeeded in many careers, which included banking, silviculture and ranching. He helped with many economic development projects.

Today, the Charities is directed by his daughter, Virginia.

For more information, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TpDTR_0jat7zdY00
The J.P. Hall Christmas Party will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17.Photo byJ.P. Hall Children's Charities

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# J P Hall Childrens Charities# Clay County Fairgrounds# Toy Giveaway# Clay County# Green Cove Springs

Comments / 0

Published by

Veteran journalist with experience in website and newspaper content as an editor and writer. I have worked as a reporter at newspapers and websites in Florida, California and Arkansas. I am a former executive editor at the Tampa Bay Business Journal and worked for 12 years at The Tampa Tribune as an enterprise editor and business editor. At Patch.com, I produced stories for 24 websites in the Tampa Bay area and also edited content for websites in six states.

818 followers

More from Don Johnson

Fleming Island, FL

Restaurant Inspections: Fleming Island restaurant receives fine; Orange Park restaurants cited for violations

Domo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar was fined $600 last month for violations that led to a temporary closure of the eatery in June, according to state inspectors. During a June 22 inspection, state inspectors found that the walk-in cooler in the Fleming Island restaurant was inadequate to maintain “time/temperature control for safety food at the proper temperature,” according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Read full story
2 comments
Fleming Island, FL

Fleming Island High Golden Eagles football coach steps down as coach

Fleming Island High football coach Damenyum Springs announced Monday morning that he will step down as coach. The announcement was made on the Fleming Island High School Twitter page.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay Electric customers will pay less for power on December bills

Clay Electric customers will be billed less for power in December thanks to a reduction in the Power Cost Adjustment on bills, the company announced. Customers using the industry household average of 1,000 kilowatts (kWh) of power will now pay $149.90, about $10 less. The previous cost was $159.50.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Santa Search: Where to meet, take a photo with St. Nick in Clay County

So you are looking for a photo with Santa. ‘Tis the season. NewsBreak wants to help so we have compiled a list of events and places where Mr. Claus is expected to appear in Clay County in the coming weeks. Let’s start with the usual spot in Clay County where you can find Santa. Yes, that would be the Orange Park Mall. Actually, he has been here since Nov. 19 and will be here every day until Dec. 24. You can find Santa near JCPenney.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

New family medicine practice opens in Orange Park

HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital announced this week the opening of a new family medicine practice, HCA Florida Orange Park Family Care. HCA Florida Orange Park Family Care will provide comprehensive family medicine and internal medicine services to Orange Park and the surrounding areas, according to a press release. Services offered include annual physical exams, joint injections, blood work, and pediatric care, including vaccines for children.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Vintage Market Days set for Clay County Fairgrounds beginning Friday, through weekend

Vintage Market Days of Jacksonville is a vintage-inspired open air market with art, furniture, boutique clothing, handmade jewelry, home décor and live music. The event is scheduled for Dec. 3-5 at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs.

Read full story
Middleburg, FL

Another Broken Egg restaurant to open in Middleburg

Another Broken Egg restaurant is expected to open at Plantation Crossing shopping center in Middleburg in the fall of 2023. NAI Hallmark, a commercial real estate brokerage and property management firm in Jacksonville, recently announced it secured a new retail lease on behalf of AMJ Group, Inc.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Christmas light displays, holiday events schedule for Clay County

Looking to get into the Christmas spirit? Consider these Christmas light displays in the Clay County area. All are family-friendly and some offer a photo with Santa. Along with the light displays, other Christmas events in the county also are listed.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville area

Did you forget something for your Thanksgiving dinner? No cranberry sauce? No whipped cream for the pumpkin pie?. No worries. There are still some grocery stores or other places in Clay County where you can purchase those last-minute items on Thanksgiving Day. Some stores in the Jacksonville area also have been included in this list.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Free community lunch on Thanksgiving Day held at First Baptist Church of Orange Park

Feast of Plenty, an annual free community lunch, will be held on Thanksgiving Day at First Baptist Church of Orange Park, 1140 Kingsley Ave. in Orange Park. The event begins at noon.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectors

Two Orange Park restaurants were temporarily closed by state restaurant inspectors last week. Outback Steakhouse, 1775 Wells Road in Orange Park, was inspected on Wednesday, Nov. 9 and the inspectors found “the presence of vermin in a pest control device and vermin droppings within the establishment,” according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Tropical Storm Nicole caused flooding ‘higher than Ian’ in some Clay County areas

Nicole has left the state, but Clay County is still assessing damage from flooding waters left behind. Nicole has now weakened to a tropical depression. A Clay County assessment crew observed significant flooding along Doctors Lake, St. Johns River and Black Creek on Thursday afternoon, Emergency Management Deputy Director Mike Ladd said in a Facebook live update.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Tropical Storm Nicole: Clay County shelters close, storm surge remains ‘biggest issue’

Shelters in Clay County closed at 6 p.m. Thursday, but residents can still call the emergency operations center if they have additional needs for shelter, Emergency Management Deputy Director Mike Ladd said in a Facebook live update Thursday afternoon.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County Emergency Management: Don’t drive down flooded roads

Clay County Emergency Management issued an alert Thursday afternoon asking drivers not to travel down flooded roadways. “It's not safe because you don't know what's underneath or how deep it is, and further, there are several homes that are flooding, and driving down those roads creates wakes that cause further damage,” county officials said in a Facebook post.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Tropical Storm Nicole: How to report downed trees, power lines in Clay County, other important storm information

Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Florida.Image via National Hurricane Center. As Tropical Storm Nicole lashes Clay County with rain and gusty winds, here is some important information provided by the county’s Emergency Management officials.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Tropical Storm Nicole: Tornado Watch issued for Clay County

Tornado Watch in effect for Clay County.Image via National Weather Service. A tornado watch has been issued for Clay County and remains in effect until 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County voters reject end to term limits, commissioner salary hikes; approve money for school security

Clay County voters strongly rejected measures to end term limits for some county offices and give salary hikes to county commissioners. But voters did give approval to renewing a property tax millage for school security.

Read full story
3 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County Elections 2022: Garrison wins District 11 Florida House seat

Florida State Rep. Sam Garrison of Fleming Island, a Republican, easily defeated Cornelius Jones of Orange Park, a Democrat, on Tuesday night in the race for District 11 state representative.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County Elections 2022: Bean wins congressional seat in District 4

Aaron Bean, a Republican state senator, easily defeated LaShonda "L.J." Holloway, a Democrat, on Tuesday night for an open seat in Congress created by redistricting. The new District 4, pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, covers all of Clay County, Nassau County and about half of Duval County.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy