Restaurant Inspections: Fleming Island restaurant receives fine; Orange Park restaurants cited for violations

Domo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar was fined $600 last month for violations that led to a temporary closure of the eatery in June, according to state inspectors.

During a June 22 inspection, state inspectors found that the walk-in cooler in the Fleming Island restaurant was inadequate to maintain “time/temperature control for safety food at the proper temperature,” according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The restaurant, 2009 E. West Parkway in Fleming Island, was temporarily closed on the evening of June 22 and reopened the next day when corrective action was taken and the walk-in cooler began functioning “at acceptable temperatures,” the email said. The Emergency Order and Suspension of License was vacated at 2:52 p.m. on June 23 which allowed the restaurant to reopen, the email said.

“An Emergency Order will always result in administrative disciplinary action (the $600 fine) because the establishment allowed conditions to persist that were an immediate danger to the health and safety of the public,” the email said. “The $600 fine issued to Domo Japanese Restaurant is a result of violations cited during the Emergency Order, with one of the violations being a repeat offense.”

The restaurant had 26 violations during a June 16 inspection, including six high priority. Followup inspections were held on June 17 and June 22-23. Time/temperature control issues were cited in the inspections. The restaurant met inspection standards in a June 24 inspection, according to the state’s inspection website.

Two Orange Park restaurants were cited for violations during inspections in the last 30 days.

Orange Buffet in Orange Park was cited for 26 violations during a Nov. 16 inspection, according to state records.

The restaurant, 475 Blanding Blvd. in Orange Park, received eight high priority violations, the most severe. Some of these violations included:

In the prep area, an employee was observed peeling/handling a cooked egg and not wearing gloves.

Cooked potatoes and house-made gravy exceeded the four hour time limit on the hot buffet.

No time marked when food was placed on the buffet. Employee marked time at the buffet during the inspection.

Hooters of Orange Park was cited for 16 violations by state restaurant inspectors during a Dec. 2 inspection, according to state documents. The restaurant met inspection standards during a followup inspection on Dec. 5.

The restaurant, 1740 Wells Road in Orange Park, was cited on Dec. 2 for three high priority violations. Those violations were:

An employee was observed placing raw beef on the grill and then started working with clean utensils without changing gloves or washing their hands between tasks.

A state inspector observed sewage back up from four floor drains in the bar area. The drains back up when the bar handwash sink or bar dishmachine is operating, the inspection report said. Employees mopped up any residual sewage around the drain areas. Manager marked the bar handwash sink and bar dishmachine as unusable until a repair was completed. Manager states repair company was called. The inspection report noted that corrective action was taken.

An inspector observed cooked wings at 101 degrees (135 degrees is standard) in bowl by fryers. An employee said the wings were from an order not received by a customer. Employee put wings in a fryer at more than 165 degrees. The violation was corrected on site, the report said.

Most of the 16 violations were described as “basic” violations, the least severe. Some of those were:

Unwashed produce stored above ready-to-eat food in a walk-in cooler. The manager moved to proper storage.

Observed one dead roach on floor at cash register area. Manager discarded dead roach.

Multiple cases of food were stored on a wet floor in front of the dishmachine. An employee moved cases to proper storage.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation says that each inspection report is a "snapshot" of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. Inspections conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment, according to the department. Because conditions can change rapidly, establishments are not graded or rated.

