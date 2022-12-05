Clay Electric customers will pay less for power on December bills

Clay Electric customers will be billed less for power in December thanks to a reduction in the Power Cost Adjustment on bills, the company announced.

Customers using the industry household average of 1,000 kilowatts (kWh) of power will now pay $149.90, about $10 less. The previous cost was $159.50.

The cooperative said it was able to lower the cost of power due to a slight decrease in the price of natural gas, which Seminole Electric Cooperative (Clay’s wholesale power provider) uses to generate a sizable portion of the wholesale electricity it provides.

“We’re pleased to be able to lower the PCA in time for the holidays,” said General Manager/CEO Ricky Davis.

The PCA is a separate line item on each Clay Electric state­ment, which reflects the increases/decreases in the co-op’s cost of power. The cost of wholesale power is more than 70 percent of Clay’s total expenses.

When the cost of power is greater than the amount includ­ed in the base rate, the PCA is a charge. When the cost is less, it’s a credit.

As a not-for-profit cooperative, Clay Electric members receive power at cost.

Prior to this decrease, Clay Electric had raised its rates an unprecedented six times in less than a year.

In September, Clay Electric announced it would increase rates for a second straight month as it faced a nearly $20 million budget shortfall for the fourth quarter due to a volatile natural gas market.

The Power Cost Adjustment was increased by $19.60 per 1,000 kilowatts (kWh) of energy in the October billing cycles. Customers paid about $20 more depending on how much electricity was used.

To help lower customer bills, Clay Electric offers free energy surveys and provides several energy tips, tools and programs at ClayElectric.com. The co-op also works with many organizations in North Florida who provide utility bill payment assistance to customers. A list by county of organizations is available here.

Clay Electric also has a PrePaid billing program to help customers who are often behind on their payments or do not want a set due date. PrePaid gives customers the power to pay for electricity on their own schedule – daily, weekly, monthly, or whenever is right for them, the co-op said.

It allows customers to purchase electricity on a pay-as-you-go basis (similar to buying fuel for a vehicle) without deposits, late fees or reconnection fees. Customers with existing deposits on their account will have it applied toward any outstanding balance owed, with the remaining credit (if applicable) applied to the PrePaid account at sign-up.

More information on the PrePaid program is available here.

Clay Electric provides power to most of Clay County.