Santa Search: Where to meet, take a photo with St. Nick in Clay County

So you are looking for a photo with Santa. ‘Tis the season. NewsBreak wants to help so we have compiled a list of events and places where Mr. Claus is expected to appear in Clay County in the coming weeks. Let’s start with the usual spot in Clay County where you can find Santa. Yes, that would be the Orange Park Mall. Actually, he has been here since Nov. 19 and will be here every day until Dec. 24. You can find Santa near JCPenney.

The mall says that reservations to visit Santa are strongly encouraged.

Click here for the ticket link to select a time slot that works best for you. On Dec. 23-24, visits to see Santa are walk-up only.

Santa's Workshop Hours:

Monday - Saturday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sundays, Noon to 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vintage Market Days

Santa will be visiting the Vintage Market Days at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Tickets are available online and at the gate. Pre-purchased tickets get you in at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Children 12 and under are admitted free to the event.

Vintage Market Days of Jacksonville is a vintage-inspired open air market with art, furniture, boutique clothing, handmade jewelry, home décor and live music.

Tickets are available online and at the gate. For more information and to buy tickets, click here. Once purchased, your ticket is good for re-entry into the event all weekend.

The Fairgrounds is located at 2497 State Road 16 W. in Green Cove Springs. Parking for the event is free.

Here is the schedule: Saturday, 9-4 for pre-purchased ticket holders. 10-4 for pay at the gate. Sunday, 10-4 for everyone.

Hometown Holiday in the Park

The Town of Or­ange Park and The Historical Society of Orange Park team up to bring you an old-fashioned holiday celebration that will feature photos with Santa. The event is free and includes a shopping vil­lage, hayrides through a decorated trail of lights, live entertainment, Clarke House tours and more.

Hometown Holiday in the Park will be held on Dec. 9-10 from 5-9 p.m. at Clarke House Park, 1039 Kingsley Ave. in Orange Park.

For more information on this event, click here.

Lights on Apopka

Lights on Apopka 1st Annual Night of Lights is Dec. 17 in Middleburg. Kids can get their pictures taken with Santa and other holiday characters.

There will also be food trucks, hot chocolate and a petting zoo. Lights on Apopka will be held from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Apopka Drive in Middleburg. This event is free.

Christmas on Walnut Street

The Annual Christmas on Walnut Street Festival in Green Cove Springs is held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. The afternoon begins with a visit from Santa at his workshop in the Spring Park pool pavilion where he spends a few hours hearing all the kids' wish lists. The day concludes with a 1-mile Jingle Bell Fun Run organized by the Clay Striders and a night Christmas Parade down Highway 17 organized by the Green Cove Springs Business League.

Also, there are food and craft vendors, a kids’ zone, and live entertainment. The city-wide Christmas tradition is free.

For more information on this event, click here.