Santa Search: Where to meet, take a photo with St. Nick in Clay County

Don Johnson

So you are looking for a photo with Santa. ‘Tis the season. NewsBreak wants to help so we have compiled a list of events and places where Mr. Claus is expected to appear in Clay County in the coming weeks. Let’s start with the usual spot in Clay County where you can find Santa. Yes, that would be the Orange Park Mall. Actually, he has been here since Nov. 19 and will be here every day until Dec. 24. You can find Santa near JCPenney.

The mall says that reservations to visit Santa are strongly encouraged.

Click here for the ticket link to select a time slot that works best for you. On Dec. 23-24, visits to see Santa are walk-up only.

Santa's Workshop Hours:

Monday - Saturday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sundays, Noon to 6 p.m.

Christmas Eve, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vintage Market Days

Santa will be visiting the Vintage Market Days at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Tickets are available online and at the gate. Pre-purchased tickets get you in at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Children 12 and under are admitted free to the event.

Vintage Market Days of Jacksonville is a vintage-inspired open air market with art, furniture, boutique clothing, handmade jewelry, home décor and live music.

Tickets are available online and at the gate. For more information and to buy tickets, click here. Once purchased, your ticket is good for re-entry into the event all weekend.

The Fairgrounds is located at 2497 State Road 16 W. in Green Cove Springs. Parking for the event is free.

Here is the schedule: Saturday, 9-4 for pre-purchased ticket holders. 10-4 for pay at the gate. Sunday, 10-4 for everyone.

Hometown Holiday in the Park

The Town of Or­ange Park and The Historical Society of Orange Park team up to bring you an old-fashioned holiday celebration that will feature photos with Santa. The event is free and includes a shopping vil­lage, hayrides through a decorated trail of lights, live entertainment, Clarke House tours and more.

Hometown Holiday in the Park will be held on Dec. 9-10 from 5-9 p.m. at Clarke House Park, 1039 Kingsley Ave. in Orange Park.

For more information on this event, click here.

Lights on Apopka

Lights on Apopka 1st Annual Night of Lights is Dec. 17 in Middleburg. Kids can get their pictures taken with Santa and other holiday characters.

There will also be food trucks, hot chocolate and a petting zoo. Lights on Apopka will be held from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Apopka Drive in Middleburg. This event is free.

Christmas on Walnut Street

The Annual Christmas on Walnut Street Festival in Green Cove Springs is held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. The afternoon begins with a visit from Santa at his workshop in the Spring Park pool pavilion where he spends a few hours hearing all the kids' wish lists. The day concludes with a 1-mile Jingle Bell Fun Run organized by the Clay Striders and a night Christmas Parade down Highway 17 organized by the Green Cove Springs Business League.

Also, there are food and craft vendors, a kids’ zone, and live entertainment. The city-wide Christmas tradition is free.

For more information on this event, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTN8A_0jVaPide00
The search for Santa in Clay County.Photo byOrange Park Mall

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Santa photo# Clay County# Orange Park Mall# Christmas events

Comments / 0

Published by

Veteran journalist with experience in website and newspaper content as an editor and writer. I have worked as a reporter at newspapers and websites in Florida, California and Arkansas. I am a former executive editor at the Tampa Bay Business Journal and worked for 12 years at The Tampa Tribune as an enterprise editor and business editor. At Patch.com, I produced stories for 24 websites in the Tampa Bay area and also edited content for websites in six states.

801 followers

More from Don Johnson

Green Cove Springs, FL

J.P. Hall Christmas Party at Clay County Fairgrounds offers free bikes, toys

The J.P. Hall Christmas Party will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9:00 a.m. until noon at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs. It will be a drive-thru event again this year.

Read full story
Fleming Island, FL

Restaurant Inspections: Fleming Island restaurant receives fine; Orange Park restaurants cited for violations

Domo Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar was fined $600 last month for violations that led to a temporary closure of the eatery in June, according to state inspectors. During a June 22 inspection, state inspectors found that the walk-in cooler in the Fleming Island restaurant was inadequate to maintain “time/temperature control for safety food at the proper temperature,” according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Read full story
1 comments
Fleming Island, FL

Fleming Island High Golden Eagles football coach steps down as coach

Fleming Island High football coach Damenyum Springs announced Monday morning that he will step down as coach. The announcement was made on the Fleming Island High School Twitter page.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay Electric customers will pay less for power on December bills

Clay Electric customers will be billed less for power in December thanks to a reduction in the Power Cost Adjustment on bills, the company announced. Customers using the industry household average of 1,000 kilowatts (kWh) of power will now pay $149.90, about $10 less. The previous cost was $159.50.

Read full story
1 comments
Orange Park, FL

New family medicine practice opens in Orange Park

HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital announced this week the opening of a new family medicine practice, HCA Florida Orange Park Family Care. HCA Florida Orange Park Family Care will provide comprehensive family medicine and internal medicine services to Orange Park and the surrounding areas, according to a press release. Services offered include annual physical exams, joint injections, blood work, and pediatric care, including vaccines for children.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Vintage Market Days set for Clay County Fairgrounds beginning Friday, through weekend

Vintage Market Days of Jacksonville is a vintage-inspired open air market with art, furniture, boutique clothing, handmade jewelry, home décor and live music. The event is scheduled for Dec. 3-5 at the Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs.

Read full story
Middleburg, FL

Another Broken Egg restaurant to open in Middleburg

Another Broken Egg restaurant is expected to open at Plantation Crossing shopping center in Middleburg in the fall of 2023. NAI Hallmark, a commercial real estate brokerage and property management firm in Jacksonville, recently announced it secured a new retail lease on behalf of AMJ Group, Inc.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Things to Do: Christmas light displays, events in Clay County

Looking to get into the Christmas spirit? Consider these Christmas light displays in the Clay County area. All are family friendly and some offer a photo with Santa. Along with the light displays, other Christmas events in the county also are listed.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville area

Did you forget something for your Thanksgiving dinner? No cranberry sauce? No whipped cream for the pumpkin pie?. No worries. There are still some grocery stores or other places in Clay County where you can purchase those last-minute items on Thanksgiving Day. Some stores in the Jacksonville area also have been included in this list.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Free community lunch on Thanksgiving Day held at First Baptist Church of Orange Park

Feast of Plenty, an annual free community lunch, will be held on Thanksgiving Day at First Baptist Church of Orange Park, 1140 Kingsley Ave. in Orange Park. The event begins at noon.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectors

Two Orange Park restaurants were temporarily closed by state restaurant inspectors last week. Outback Steakhouse, 1775 Wells Road in Orange Park, was inspected on Wednesday, Nov. 9 and the inspectors found “the presence of vermin in a pest control device and vermin droppings within the establishment,” according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Tropical Storm Nicole caused flooding ‘higher than Ian’ in some Clay County areas

Nicole has left the state, but Clay County is still assessing damage from flooding waters left behind. Nicole has now weakened to a tropical depression. A Clay County assessment crew observed significant flooding along Doctors Lake, St. Johns River and Black Creek on Thursday afternoon, Emergency Management Deputy Director Mike Ladd said in a Facebook live update.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Tropical Storm Nicole: Clay County shelters close, storm surge remains ‘biggest issue’

Shelters in Clay County closed at 6 p.m. Thursday, but residents can still call the emergency operations center if they have additional needs for shelter, Emergency Management Deputy Director Mike Ladd said in a Facebook live update Thursday afternoon.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County Emergency Management: Don’t drive down flooded roads

Clay County Emergency Management issued an alert Thursday afternoon asking drivers not to travel down flooded roadways. “It's not safe because you don't know what's underneath or how deep it is, and further, there are several homes that are flooding, and driving down those roads creates wakes that cause further damage,” county officials said in a Facebook post.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Tropical Storm Nicole: How to report downed trees, power lines in Clay County, other important storm information

Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Florida.Image via National Hurricane Center. As Tropical Storm Nicole lashes Clay County with rain and gusty winds, here is some important information provided by the county’s Emergency Management officials.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Tropical Storm Nicole: Tornado Watch issued for Clay County

Tornado Watch in effect for Clay County.Image via National Weather Service. A tornado watch has been issued for Clay County and remains in effect until 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County voters reject end to term limits, commissioner salary hikes; approve money for school security

Clay County voters strongly rejected measures to end term limits for some county offices and give salary hikes to county commissioners. But voters did give approval to renewing a property tax millage for school security.

Read full story
3 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County Elections 2022: Garrison wins District 11 Florida House seat

Florida State Rep. Sam Garrison of Fleming Island, a Republican, easily defeated Cornelius Jones of Orange Park, a Democrat, on Tuesday night in the race for District 11 state representative.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County Elections 2022: Bean wins congressional seat in District 4

Aaron Bean, a Republican state senator, easily defeated LaShonda "L.J." Holloway, a Democrat, on Tuesday night for an open seat in Congress created by redistricting. The new District 4, pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, covers all of Clay County, Nassau County and about half of Duval County.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy