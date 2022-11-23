Things to Do: Christmas light displays, events in Clay County

Looking to get into the Christmas spirit? Consider these Christmas light displays in the Clay County area. All are family friendly and some offer a photo with Santa. Along with the light displays, other Christmas events in the county also are listed.

Hometown Holiday in the Park

The Town of Or­ange Park and The Historical Society of Orange Park team up to bring you an old-fashioned holiday celebration. This event features a shopping vil­lage, hayrides through a decorated trail of lights, live entertainment, Clarke House tours, photos with Santa and more. This event is free.

Hometown Holiday in the Park will be held on Dec. 9-10 from 5-9 p.m. at Clarke House Park, 1039 Kingsley Ave. in Orange Park.

Parade of Trees in Spring Park

Walk through a holiday wonderland as Spring Park in Green Cove Springs glows with 160 lit Christmas Trees every night until 10 p.m. throughout the month of December. Each tree is decorated by families, organizations, or local businesses, and many are dedicated to loved ones.

Parade of Trees, a Christmas tradition in Green Cove Springs, is free and open to the public.

Spring Park is located at 106 St. Johns Ave. in Green Cove Springs.

Free Family Winter Wonderland

Free Family Winter Wonderland is set to open Thanksgiving Night in Middleburg. The Free Family Winter Wonderland Facebook page says: “We are just a family who loves to bring joy and happiness to our community!”

The light display is located at 3858 Bronco Road and the event runs through Dec. 31.

The event includes:

Santa will be back on several occasions.

Free hot cocoa every Friday and Saturday.

Free candy canes every night.

New this year, Elf on a shelf will be making her way into our Winter Wonderland.

Visits from the Grinch.

New photo op area.

Lights on Apopka

Lights on Apopka 1st Annual Night of Lights is Dec. 17 in Middleburg. Kids can get their pictures taken with Santa and other holiday characters. There will also be food trucks, hot chocolate, and a petting zoo. Lights on Apopka will be held from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Apopka Drive in Middleburg. This event is free.

Wizlights

More than 20,000 LEDs plus lasers, strobes, disco balls, projectors, and more are all set to holiday music at 1252 Tumbleweed Drive in Orange Park. All faiths and beliefs are welcome to this free event. The event begins on Dec. 1 and runs through Jan. 6. The event is held between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Sniktaw Farm

Sniktaw Farm’s Christmas Light Spectacular begins Dec. 9. Enjoy hot chocolate and coffee as you walk through the Christmas light trail and Christmas village. Tickets are $7 for adults 11 and up, and $5 for kids 10 and under. Children up to 3 years old are admitted free. Pre-order and save $4 when you order a family pack.

Sniktaw Farms is located at 2579 Russell Road in Green Cove Springs.

Other Christmas events in Clay County include:

Christmas on Walnut Street

The Annual Christmas on Walnut Street Festival in Green Cove Springs is held on Dec. 3 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. There are food and craft vendors, a kids’ zone, and live entertainment. The afternoon begins with a visit from Santa at his workshop (organized by the GCS Elks Lodge #1892) in the Spring Park pool pavilion where he spends a few hours hearing all the kids' wish lists. The day concludes with a 1-mile Jingle Bell Fun Run organized by the Clay Striders and a night Christmas Parade down Highway 17 organized by the Green Cove Springs Business League. The city-wide Christmas tradition is free.

Holiday Light Parade

The Holiday Light Parade at Eagle Harbor Swim Park is Dec. 4. The parade begins at 5:45 p.m. at the Swim Park (1880 Eagle Harbor Parkway) and ends at the Golf Clubhouse (2217 Eagle Harbor Parkway). Spectators are asked to watch the Light Parade from the Parkway.

Cocoa & Carols

Cocoa & Carols will be held Dec. 16 on River Road in Orange Park. Join Concert on the Green and more than a dozen participating Clay County school bands and choirs as they bring you the sounds of the season. There will be food trucks and vendors. The event begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 8 p.m. The event is located at River Road and Kingsley in Orange Park, behind Moosehaven. The Town of Orange Park’s Santa Fire Truck Parade begins at 8 p.m. The event is free.