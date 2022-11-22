Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville area

Don Johnson

Did you forget something for your Thanksgiving dinner? No cranberry sauce? No whipped cream for the pumpkin pie?

No worries. There are still some grocery stores or other places in Clay County where you can purchase those last-minute items on Thanksgiving Day. Some stores in the Jacksonville area also have been included in this list.

Open Thanksgiving Day

Whole Foods – Reduced hours 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walgreens – Regular hours

The Fresh Market – 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market – 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CVS – While the 24-hour CVS Pharmacy locations will remain open with regular hours on Thanksgiving Day, the non-24-hour CVS Pharmacy locations will close at 5 p.m. Select locations may have reduced pharmacy hours or may be closed for the holiday. The company recommends calling ahead to your local store, or visiting cvs.com to confirm pharmacy hours.

Rowe’s Supermarket (5435 Blanding Blvd.) – 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rowe’s IGA Supermarket (8595 Beach Blvd) – 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Save A Lot – Open, but contact local store for hours

Save Mart – Open, but contact local store for hours

Closed Thanksgiving Day

  • Aldi
  • Costco
  • Publix
  • Sam's Club
  • Target
  • Trader Joe's
  • Walmart
  • Winn-Dixie
  • Harvey’s Supermarket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JdaAv_0jK1RxZy00
What's open on Thanksgiving Day?Photo byPublix

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Thanksgiving Day# Store hours# Clay County# Publix# Winn Dixie

Comments / 0

