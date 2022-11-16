Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectors

Two Orange Park restaurants were temporarily closed by state restaurant inspectors last week.

Outback Steakhouse, 1775 Wells Road in Orange Park, was inspected on Wednesday, Nov. 9 and the inspectors found “the presence of vermin in a pest control device and vermin droppings within the establishment,” according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

The inspection report said one rodent dropping was found in the bar area behind cleaned glasses, 20 rodent droppings were found in the electrical room located in the kitchen near the employees bathroom.

An Emergency Order of Suspension of License was issued temporarily closing the restaurant with a follow-up inspection scheduled for the following day, the email said.

“The vermin in the pest control device was removed during the initial inspection and marked as ‘corrected on-site’ on the inspection report. During the follow-up inspection on (Thursday, Nov. 10) no evidence of vermin or vermin activity was observed and the Emergency Order was vacated” and the restaurant reopened, the email said.

The inspection on Nov. 9 at Outback Steakhouse finished at 5:37 p.m. and the inspection vacating the Emergency Order on the next day concluded at 12:19 p.m., according to the department.

The Outback Steakhouse manager did not respond to questions when contacted on Monday afternoon. He provided contact information for a response from the company, but no one had responded by Wednesday afternoon.

Yummy Yummy Caribbean Food, 195 Blanding Blvd. in Orange Park, was also inspected on Wednesday, Nov. 9 and inspectors “observed the presence of vermin within the establishment and an Emergency Order of Suspension of License was issued,” closing the restaurant, according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

“A follow-up inspection was tentatively marked on the inspection report for Thursday, Nov. 10, but the food service operator was unable to meet Division staff that day due to a previous commitment,” the email said.

A follow-up inspection was requested and performed Monday morning, Nov. 14 with vermin activity still observed.

A restaurant employee said Monday evening that the establishment had passed the follow-up inspection earlier that day and had reopened. She said the restaurant had been closed since Thursday.

The Emergency Order for Yummy Yummy Caribbean Food was vacated at 4:29 p.m. on Monday, according to the department.

The Nov. 9 inspection at Yummy Yummy cited a high priority violation of roach activity with four live roaches in the front counter by the register, three live roaches by the mop sink area, two live roaches outside the walk-in cooler door, two live roaches behind the small flip top cooler across from the flat grill on the cook line.

Thirteen dead roaches also were found in various areas of the restaurant, which is a basic violation.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation says that each inspection report is a "snapshot" of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. Inspections conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment, according to the department. Because conditions can change rapidly, establishments are not graded or rated.

To read state restaurant inspection reports on your favorite place to eat, click here. Jacksonville.com also provides a database on state inspection reports of area restaurants. To access the database, click here.

To keep up to date with Clay County news, download the free NewsBreak app from the app store.