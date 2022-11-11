Tropical Storm Nicole caused flooding ‘higher than Ian’ in some Clay County areas

Nicole has left the state, but Clay County is still assessing damage from flooding waters left behind. Nicole has now weakened to a tropical depression.

A Clay County assessment crew observed significant flooding along Doctors Lake, St. Johns River and Black Creek on Thursday afternoon, Emergency Management Deputy Director Mike Ladd said in a Facebook live update.

Whitey’s Fish Camp restaurant in Fleming Island endured flooding “more intense” than Hurricane Ian, the restaurant posted on its Facebook page.

The restaurant said its main dining room was open on Friday.

“Our tiki side will remain closed until 3 p.m. Friday (in the event the water levels don't rise drastically again!),” the restaurant said.

Doctor's Lake Marina businesses also flooded, including the shop that sells water items.

Significant flooding was also reported at Spring Park in Green Cove Springs.

Anyone who observes damage to their home or another structure, flooding in their home or fallen trees and fallen power lines are told to call at 877-252-9362.

Those with photos of damages can send them with their name and home address to socialmedia@claycountygov.com.

Significant flooding at Spring Park Photo via Clay County Emergency Management Facebook page