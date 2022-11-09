Clay County voters reject end to term limits, commissioner salary hikes; approve money for school security

Clay County voters strongly rejected measures to end term limits for some county offices and give salary hikes to county commissioners. But voters did give approval to renewing a property tax millage for school security.

The Clay County Charter Review Commission had submitted proposals on term limits and a salary increase for county commissioners.

The term limit proposal would have removed the limit of three consecutive four-year terms for the constitutional offices of county sheriff, property appraiser, tax collector, clerk of the circuit court and supervisor of elections.

In unofficial results with all 48 precincts reporting, the issue failed on a vote of 79.39 percent to 20.61 percent.

The commission also proposed an annual cost of living increase to the current $37,000 per year salaries of Clay County commissioners, based on the Federal Consumer Price Index, effective Sept. 30, 2023 and thereafter, adjusting annually for inflation.

The salary hike measure failed by 61.65 percent to 38.35 percent.

But Clay County voters did find one ballot measure they liked.

Voters agreed to continue paying a 1.0 mill property tax for school security in the Clay County district.

The property tax renewal was approved with 52.83 percent of the vote to 47.17 percent.

The 1.0 mill has been in place since 2018 so voting to renew the millage will not increase taxes. The millage was set to expire in June 2023. The continuation of the millage will be for four years and will end on June 30, 2027.

In 2018, taxpayers approved the extra 1.0 mill to support a newly passed law that required safety and security officers in every Florida school. Tallahassee lawmakers passed the legislation following the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

A third measure also submitted by the Charter Review Commission would have changed the appointment of the commission from every four years to every eight years following the November 2022 general election.

That ballot measure failed by 78.65 percent to 21.35 percent.