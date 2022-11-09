Clay County Elections 2022: Garrison wins District 11 Florida House seat

Florida State Rep. Sam Garrison of Fleming Island, a Republican, easily defeated Cornelius Jones of Orange Park, a Democrat, on Tuesday night in the race for District 11 state representative.

In unofficial returns with all 33 precincts reporting, Garrison won with 73.66 percent of the vote to 26.34 percent for Jones.

Garrison is the Florida House incumbent, previously representing District 18 since 2020, and was running for re-election to represent District 11.

The district’s name was changed to District 11 due to redistricting.

Garrison is expected to become the speaker of the Florida House in 2026. In 2021, members of the GOP freshman class selected Garrison to be the future House speaker, according to the Florida Times-Union.

As District 18 representative, Garrison sponsored House Bill 1467, requiring school districts to be transparent in their selection of instructional material such as library and reading materials.

In addition to sponsoring House Bill 1467, Garrison is a strong supporter of House Bill 1557, he said. Often dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay Bill” by critics, the law is an act that prohibits public school teachers in Florida from holding classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity.

The legislation allows parents to determine when and in what way to introduce LGBTQ topics to their children. Parents have the option to sue a school district if the policy is violated.