Clay County Elections 2022: Bean wins congressional seat in District 4

Aaron Bean, a Republican state senator, easily defeated LaShonda "L.J." Holloway, a Democrat, on Tuesday night for an open seat in Congress created by redistricting.

The new District 4, pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, covers all of Clay County, Nassau County and about half of Duval County.

In unofficial returns with all 48 precincts reporting, Bean received 74.84 percent of the vote to Holloway’s 25.04 percent.

Holloway, 52, of Jacksonville, was making her third run for the U.S. House since 2016. She narrowly won the Democratic primary by defeating former state Sen. Tony Hill.

Holloway faced an uphill battle in this newly created district that is majority Republican. In the August primary, about 71,000 Republicans cast ballots compared to about 58,000 by Democrats.

Bean, 55, a Fernandina Beach resident, is a relationship development officer at UF Health Jacksonville. Bean has been a state senator since 2012 after serving in the state House from 2000 to 2008.

During the campaign, Holloway noted that the governor introduced a new congressional map through redistricting efforts that was favorable to Republicans.

She also had criticized Bean’s years in public office.

Bean has spent the last eight years serving in the Florida Senate, most recently as the President Pro Tempore. He says on his website that he supports the “Florida freedom agenda and policies of Gov. Ron DeSantis.”

Bean had received numerous endorsements, including Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, the National Federation of Independent Business and the National Right to Life organization.