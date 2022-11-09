Clay County Elections 2022: Results in race for Clay County Commission seat announced

Alexandra Compere, a Republican, defeated Leroy Edwards, a Democrat, in the race for District 2 Clay County commissioner, a seat vacated by term limits.

In unofficial returns with all 6 precincts reporting, Compere received 62.22 percent of the vote to Edwards 37.78 percent.

The District 2 county commission seat is currently held by Wayne Bolla, who is term-limited. District 2 covers the Oakleaf area in the northern part of the county.

Compere defeated fellow Republican Rodney Herring in the August primary to make it to the general election. Edwards was unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Compere is a native of Clay County and an Oakleaf resident. She comes from three generations of sugarcane farmers. Her parents migrated to the United States from Haiti in the 1980s

Compere has five siblings, works as a personal injury attorney and serves on the Board of Directors at St. Johns Classical Academy.

Compere cited growth as her top issue during the campaign and also public safety as a priority. Community concerns over infrastructure also made her list of priorities.

Compere was endorsed by fellow commissioners Mike Cella, Jim Renninger and Betsy Condon. She also got endorsements from Sheriff Michelle Cook, Clay County Professional Firefighters and the Fraternal Order of Police.

In a recent interview with News4Jax , Compere said that partnering with regional business leaders makes sense in the efforts to bring in good-paying jobs.

“So you bring in large companies that offer salaries that are higher earning but you don’t have as much congestion because most of those employees are working from home a couple of days of the week,” she said.

“I think that in Clay County in general, we have a lot of ways to market our county,” Compere said. “We have three large hospitals in Clay County. And so if we are painting a picture that the medical industry can have a platform here that’s one way you can with the resources that you already have. We’re nice people in Clay. I know that the business, the business industry knows that we’re here, however we are competing with St. Johns County and Duval County and St. Johns County has two hospitals and they have 50,000 more people than we do. And so I really do think that especially with the medical industry, you can invite businesses here.”