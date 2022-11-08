Tropical Storm Nicole: Clay County makes sandbags available to residents

Sandbags will be available to Clay County residents starting Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the county’s Emergency Management officials.

“We will continue to offer bags until they’re gone or if it becomes unsafe for our employees to be in the conditions. The county will refill the sites with sand as needed,” the officials said.

Tropical storm conditions from Tropical Storm Nicole are expected in Clay County on Wednesday night. Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm with the chance of precipitation at 80%, according to the National Weather Service.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for eastern and western Clay County, along with eastern Marion, eastern Putnam, Gilchrist, inland Camden, inland Flagler, inland Glynn, inland Nassau, inland St. Johns, south central Duval, Trout River, western Alachua, western Duval, western Marion, and western Putnam counties.

A Storm Surge Warning, Tropical Storm Warning, and Hurricane Watch are in effect for Coastal Flagler and Coastal St. Johns counties.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for eastern Clay County, along with Coastal Camden, Coastal Duval, Coastal Glynn, Coastal Nassau, eastern Putnam, inland St. Johns, south central Duval, and the Trout River.

There is a localized flash flooding risk on Thursday and Friday, mainly impacting coastal areas and along the St. Johns River, according to the Weather Service.

New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible on Wednesday night. The chance of rain is 90% on Thursday.

Residents can pick up sandbags at the following locations:

Fleming Island

4387 Lakeshore Drive

Green Cove Springs

25 Roderico Ave.

Keystone Heights

Keystone City Hall for bags, and sand will be at Keystone Beach

555 South Lawerence Blvd.

Orange Park

1086 Fromhart St.

Sandbags are limited to 10 bags per person. Residents will have to fill up their own bags.