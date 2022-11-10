Hurricane Nicole: Tropical Storm Warning, Storm Surge Warning issued for eastern Clay County

Hurricane Nicole set to make landfall in Florida. Image via National Hurricane Center

Tropical storm conditions are possible in Clay County on Wednesday night. Rain chances are 90 percent with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. Wind gusts could reach as high as 34 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

Nicole is forecast to make landfall near Port St. Lucie as a Category 1 hurricane early Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a localized flash flood risk Thursday and Friday, mainly impacting the northeast Florida coast and counties near the St. Johns River Basin, according to the weather service.

The National Weather Service reports that 3 to 5 feet of storm surge is expected at the St. Johns River from Mayport to Jacksonville. Also, 2 to 4 feet is forecast at the St. Johns River Basin, south of Jacksonville. The west bank of the St. Johns River will be prone to higher storm surge on Thursday.

A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning is still in effect for eastern Clay County. Other counties under the warnings include Coastal Camden, Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Glynn, Coastal Nassau, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Putnam, Inland St. Johns, South Central Duval, and the Trout River.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for western Clay County. Other counties under the warning are Bradford, Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Marion, Gilchrist, Inland Camden, Inland Flagler, Inland Glynn, Inland Nassau, Western Alachua, Western Duval, Western Marion, and Western Putnam.

Tropical storm conditions are expected on Thursday. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. On Thursday night, it will be very windy, with a south wind 17 to 25 miles per hour. The chance of precipitation falls to 70%.

Nicole is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge along the local Atlantic Coast and within the St. Johns River basin Wednesday night through Thursday.

Nicole will track west and approach the northern Bahamas on Wednesday. Further intensification to hurricane strength is expected as Nicole nears landfall along the southeast Florida Atlantic coast.

Nicole is expected to track northwest across central Florida Thursday and then across north Florida near the Gulf Coast Florida Thursday night. A more northward track is expected into Friday as the storm tracks across southeast Georgia. Local storm preparations need to be rushed to completion Wednesday as impacts from Nicole will worsen Wednesday night.

Tropical-storm-force wind gusts increase along the local Atlantic coast Wednesday, then increase across inland northeast Florida and coastal southeast Georgia late Wednesday through Thursday.

The tornado threat will increase during the pre-dawn hours Thursday morning and further increases through midday Thursday up the local Atlantic coast, extending inland toward the Highway 301 corridor.

Bands of heavy rainfall will bring the highest flooding rainfall threat to coastal northeast Florida. Extremely dangerous coastal hazards including destructive surf and frequent rip currents will continue Wednesday through Friday.

Clay County District Schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10. Schools were already going to be closed on Friday, Nov. 11, as a planned holiday in observance of Veterans Day. District offices also will be closed.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Monday for 34 Florida counties, including Clay County, in the potential path of Nicole. Other Northeast Florida counties in the executive order are Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns.

Other Florida counties under a state of emergency are: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, Sumter, and Volusia.