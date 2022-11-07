Tropical storm conditions in Clay County from Subtropical Storm Nicole possible this week

Subtropical Storm Nicole could bring tropical storm conditions to Clay County later this week.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency on Monday for 34 Florida counties, including Clay County, in the potential path of Nicole. Other Northeast Florida counties in the executive order are Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns.

Other Florida counties under a state of emergency are: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Lucie, Sumter, and Volusia

“While this storm does not, at this time, appear that it will become much stronger, I urge all Floridians to be prepared and to listen to announcements from local emergency management officials,” DeSantis said in a news release. “We will continue to monitor the trajectory and strength of this storm as it moves towards Florida.”

A coastal flood watch for the St. Johns River Basin is in effect beginning Monday, Nov. 7, through Friday morning, Nov. 11, according to the National Weather Service. Significant coastal flooding is possible. The tropical storm conditions could reach Clay County by Thursday or early Friday morning.

The Weather Service says increasing onshore winds and already elevated tide levels will create a possible life-threatening storm surge for the coastal areas, including inland portions of the St. Johns River and the Intracoastal Waterways.

At least moderate coastal flood stage is likely for the coastal areas. There is a localized flash flooding risk on Thursday and Friday, mainly impacting coastal areas and along the St Johns River.

A Storm Surge Watch and Tropical Storm Watch have been issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Glynn, Coastal Nassau, and Coastal St. Johns counties. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Inland Flagler.

Additional watches may become necessary depending on the exact track, and when the wind field of Nicole becomes better defined, the weather service said.

Nicole is expected to bring widespread impacts with prolonged coastal flooding, possible tropical-storm-force winds, locally heavy rainfall, rough surf and life-threatening rip currents at area beaches.

Nicole is currently expected to reach hurricane level strength as it crosses through the Bahamas and on towards the southern Florida peninsula. The continued track has Nicole crossing Florida and reaching towards the Panhandle Wednesday night through Friday and then turning its path towards the northeast and crossing northeast Florida and into the Carolinas early in the weekend.