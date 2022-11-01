Voter resource: Clay County voters to decide on renewing property tax for school security

Clay County voters will be deciding in the general election on whether to continue paying a 1.0 mill property tax for school security at the Clay County district.

The 1.0 mill has been in place since 2018 so voting to renew the millage will not increase taxes. The millage is set to expire in June 2023. The continuation of the millage will be for four years and will end on June 30, 2027.

In 2018, the property tax referendum appeared on the ballot for the August primary.

Taxpayers approved the extra 1.0 mill to support a newly passed law that required safety and security officers in every Florida school. Tallahassee lawmakers passed the legislation following the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

One mill is equal to $1 per $1,000 of a property’s value. For example, a home with a value of $250,000 with a $25,000 homestead exemption will pay $225 a year, or about $18.75 a month.

The tax has paid for school resource officers and school guardians in every school in the district, along with safety and security upgrades throughout the district. A proportionate share of the tax will go to charter schools.

According to the school district, this is the estimated breakdown:

82% Safety and security

12% Charter Schools

6% Other Operating Expenses

The law requires all Florida schools to have either an armed school resource officer (SRO) or an armed guardian on school campuses every school day while in session. If the one mill is not renewed, the costs of providing the officers will then be absorbed by the general fund, which would reduce or eliminate the current programs made available in Clay County, according to the district.

Early voting began in Clay County on Friday, Oct. 28 and ends on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Election Day is Nov. 8.

For more information on this ballot measure, click here.

For a full list of races, click here to get your sample ballot.