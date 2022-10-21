Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threat

Clay County District Schools police sent out a Community Alert on Thursday afternoon about a threat against Middleburg High School.

“Clay County District Schools Police are aware that an individual is sharing through AirDrop on Apple's iOS a threat against Middleburg High School. We are investigating this incident and take every threat seriously and have zero tolerance for this behavior,” the community alert on the police department Facebook page said.

“Every student involved will be disciplined as outlined in the student code of conduct,” the alert said.

The school district’s police said that out of an abundance of caution, it will have additional school resource officers on the Middleburg campus on Friday, Oct. 21.

“As always, if you see something, say something," the alert said.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office also said it was aware of the situation.

“We are assisting the School District Police and have stepped up patrols in the Middleburg High School area,” the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page.

On Tuesday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the District Schools Police Department arrested a suspect who posted a threat on social media against Clay High School.

The Sheriff’s Office was notified around 8:30 a.m. of a possible threat against Clay High School, posted on social media. The two agencies conducted a joint investigation into the threat.

The suspect is a juvenile not affiliated with the Clay County School District.

The suspect made an online post via Snap Chat (an app that allows users to exchange photo messages) stating, “If you go to Clay High don’t come to school tmr @username getting guns to shoot it up like fr.”

The Sheriff’s Office did not release usernames due to the suspect being a juvenile. The threat also showed a picture of several rifles hanging on a wall, according to the sheriff’s office.