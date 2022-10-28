Voter resource: Early voting begins in Clay County on Friday

Don Johnson

Clay County voters will have the opportunity to vote early in the general election starting on Friday, Oct. 28. Election day is Nov. 8.

In-person early voting ends Saturday, Nov. 5. The voting takes place between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Here are the early voting sites, according to the Clay County Supervisor of Elections:

  • Thrasher-Horne Conference Center, 283 College Drive, Orange Park.
  • Eagle Landing Residents Club, 3975 Eagle Landing Parkway, Orange Park
  • Fleming Island Library, 1895 Town Center Blvd., Fleming Island
  • Keystone Heights City Hall, 555 S. Lawrence Blvd., Keystone Heights
  • Middleburg Civic Center, 2102 Palmetto St., Middleburg
  • Orange Park Library, 2054 Plainfield Ave., Orange Park
  • Supervisor of Elections Office, 500 N. Orange Ave., Green Cove Springs

To determine the closest site to your home, click here.

In local races, Alexandra Compere, a Republican, faces Leroy Edwards, a Democrat, for the Clay County Commission District 2 seat. Commissioner Wayne Bolla holds the seat now but is term-limited.

Clay County voters also will be voting on whether to continue a 1 mill property tax for school security at district and charter schools and operating expenses in the district.

The county’s charter commission has submitted three proposals for consideration by voters. The proposals are:

  • Adding an annual cost of living increase to the current $37,000 per year salaries of Clay County commissioners, based on the Federal Consumer Price Index, effective Sept. 30, 2023 and thereafter adjusting annually for inflation.
  • Removing the existing term limits of three consecutive four-year terms, for the constitutional offices of county sheriff, property appraiser, tax collector, clerk of the circuit court and supervisor of elections, following the November 2022 general election.
  • Changing the appointment of the Charter Review Commission from every four years to every eight years following the November 2022 general election?

For a full list of races, click here to get your sample ballot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p9YkU_0igbkyVU00
Early voting in Clay County begins next week.Photo courtesy of Clay County Supervisor of Elections Facebook page

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Clay County elections# Early Voting# Early Voting Sites# Clay County races

Comments / 1

Published by

Veteran journalist with experience in website and newspaper content as an editor and writer. I have worked as a reporter at newspapers and websites in Florida, California and Arkansas. I am a former executive editor at the Tampa Bay Business Journal and worked for 12 years at The Tampa Tribune as an enterprise editor and business editor. At Patch.com, I produced stories for 24 websites in the Tampa Bay area and also edited content for websites in six states.

671 followers

More from Don Johnson

Clay County, FL

Bean leads Holloway in race for District 4 congressional seat: UNF poll

A new University of North Florida poll released Monday shows Republican State Sen. Aaron Bean with a double-digit lead over challenger LaShonda "L.J." Holloway, a Democrat, in the race for the District 4 congressional seat.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seat

Aaron Bean, a Republican state senator, faces LaShonda "L.J." Holloway, a Democrat, for an open congressional seat created by redistricting. The new district, pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, covers all of Clay County, Nassau County and about half of Duval County.

Read full story
4 comments
Clay County, FL

Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County child

Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Corrigan has sentenced Kurt Batucan Sheldon, 31, of Interlachen to 21 years and 10 months in federal prison for production and distribution of child sex abuse images. Sheldon is a former Putnam County Library employee.

Read full story
Green Cove Springs, FL

Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activity

State inspectors cited a Green Cove Springs restaurant for 18 violations, including five high priority, during an inspection on Oct. 21. Dalton’s Sports Grill, 2808 Henley Road, received a high priority violation, the most severe, for roach activity.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Removing term limits, county commissioner salary increases on Clay County ballot

The Clay County Charter Review Commission has submitted three proposals for consideration by voters in the general election. Clay County voters have the opportunity to vote early in the general election starting Friday, Oct. 28. Election day is Nov. 8.

Read full story
1 comments
Middleburg, FL

New restaurant offering authentic Mexican food opens in Middleburg

La Catrina Tacos & Tequila Bar, 2710 Blanding Blvd., recently opened in Middleburg on Saturday, Oct. 15. This is a new location for La Catrina, which also operates a restaurant in St. Augustine.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Florida Department of Health in Clay County notifies WIC participants of recall

Abbott is initiating a voluntary recall of certain lots of infant formula because the bottle caps may not have sealed completely, which could result in spoilage. The company says it is recalling 2 fl oz/59 ml bottles of ready-to-feed liquid products, including the brands Similac Pro-Total Comfort, Similac 360 Total Care, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac Special Care 24, Similac Stage 1, Similac Water (Sterilized), Similac NeoSure, and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution.

Read full story
Middleburg, FL

Extra security planned for Middleburg High School after threat

Clay County District Schools police sent out a Community Alert on Thursday afternoon about a threat against Middleburg High School. “Clay County District Schools Police are aware that an individual is sharing through AirDrop on Apple's iOS a threat against Middleburg High School. We are investigating this incident and take every threat seriously and have zero tolerance for this behavior,” the community alert on the police department Facebook page said.

Read full story
2 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County deputies investigate ‘hateful racial propaganda’ thrown on lawns in Lake Asbury area

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that it is investigating leaflets with “hateful racial propaganda” thrown on residents’ lawns in the Lake Asbury area on Saturday night.

Read full story
3 comments
Clay County, FL

Things to do in Clay County: Black Creek Eco Fest at Camp Chowenwaw Park

The first annual Black Creek Eco Fest will be held at Camp Chowenwaw Park on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The family-friendly event will focus on the ecology and history of Black Creek and the St. Johns River.

Read full story
Jacksonville, FL

St. Johns River: Annual State of the River Report scheduled for release

The annual report on the St. Johns River is scheduled for releasePhoto via St. Johns River Water Management District Facebook page. The annual State of the River Report 2022 that examines the health of the Lower St. Johns River Basin is scheduled for release on Friday, Oct. 14.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant cited for trail of ants

The inspection of an Orange Park restaurant on Sept. 26 found 11 violations, including an issue with ants at the eatery. Inspectors cited the Fire Wok restaurant, 1330 Blanding Blvd., for five high priority violations, the most severe. The restaurant was cited for approximately 48 ants in a trail from the back door to the kitchen to halfway through the establishment going along the walk-in cooler wall.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Hurricane Ian: Power outages in Clay County

Power outages in Clay County had dropped to 73 homes on Friday afternoon, according to the Clay Electric outage map. Most of those outages about 12:30 p.m. were in the southern part of the county.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Tropical Storm Ian: What’s open in Clay County

Some stores in Clay County remain closed or with modified hours as Tropical Storm Ian moves over the Atlantic Ocean. Orange Park Mall remains closed Thursday, Sept. 29. Select retailers and restaurants may remain open so mall officials suggest you contact them directly before visiting.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County closures, cancellations announced as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for the Clay County area, according to the National Weather Service. Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Gulf side of Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay Electric hikes rates for second straight month, imposing a ‘substantial’ increase

Clay Electric has announced it will increase rates for a second straight month as it faces a nearly $20 million budget shortfall for the fourth quarter due to a volatile natural gas market.

Read full story
8 comments
Clay County, FL

Sandbag locations announced by Clay County ahead of Hurricane Ian

Heavy rain expected in Clay County from Hurricane Ian.Photo via National Hurricane Center. Sandbags will be available starting Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Clay County officials announced Monday afternoon.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County Emergency Management monitoring Tropical Storm Ian

Update: Tropical Depression 9 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Ian. Still too soon to determine location of impacts. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward said that his office was having meetings and discussions on Friday regarding Tropical Depression 9 and that “we will be activated by Sunday or Monday at the latest.”

Read full story
1 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspections

Three Clay County restaurants were assessed fines last month due to violations found during earlier inspections, according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which conducts restaurant inspections.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy