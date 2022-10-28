Voter resource: Early voting begins in Clay County on Friday

Clay County voters will have the opportunity to vote early in the general election starting on Friday, Oct. 28. Election day is Nov. 8.

In-person early voting ends Saturday, Nov. 5. The voting takes place between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Here are the early voting sites, according to the Clay County Supervisor of Elections:

Thrasher-Horne Conference Center, 283 College Drive, Orange Park.

Eagle Landing Residents Club, 3975 Eagle Landing Parkway, Orange Park

Fleming Island Library, 1895 Town Center Blvd., Fleming Island

Keystone Heights City Hall, 555 S. Lawrence Blvd., Keystone Heights

Middleburg Civic Center, 2102 Palmetto St., Middleburg

Orange Park Library, 2054 Plainfield Ave., Orange Park

Supervisor of Elections Office, 500 N. Orange Ave., Green Cove Springs

To determine the closest site to your home, click here.

In local races, Alexandra Compere, a Republican, faces Leroy Edwards, a Democrat, for the Clay County Commission District 2 seat. Commissioner Wayne Bolla holds the seat now but is term-limited.

Clay County voters also will be voting on whether to continue a 1 mill property tax for school security at district and charter schools and operating expenses in the district.

The county’s charter commission has submitted three proposals for consideration by voters. The proposals are:

Adding an annual cost of living increase to the current $37,000 per year salaries of Clay County commissioners, based on the Federal Consumer Price Index, effective Sept. 30, 2023 and thereafter adjusting annually for inflation.

Removing the existing term limits of three consecutive four-year terms, for the constitutional offices of county sheriff, property appraiser, tax collector, clerk of the circuit court and supervisor of elections, following the November 2022 general election.

Changing the appointment of the Charter Review Commission from every four years to every eight years following the November 2022 general election?

For a full list of races, click here to get your sample ballot.