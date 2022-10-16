Clay County deputies investigate ‘hateful racial propaganda’ thrown on lawns in Lake Asbury area

Don Johnson

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that it is investigating leaflets with “hateful racial propaganda” thrown on residents’ lawns in the Lake Asbury area on Saturday night.

Sheriff Michelle Cook posted this message on her Facebook page Sunday:

“We received multiple calls last night from the Lake Asbury area and from residents who live off of (County Road) 220 regarding small sand-filled baggies that were thrown on people’s lawns. The bags contained a piece of paper with hateful racial propaganda.”

“Let me be very clear,” the sheriff wrote. “This is disgusting and disappointing. And this is NOT reflective of our community.”

“So, if you’re the person/people who spent your time filling small bags with sand, cut out small pieces of paper with a hate message and then drove around in the dark in the middle of the night to secretly drop said baggies off….know that you wasted your time and you are alone. And we don’t want you in our community.”

If you received a baggie, I’m sorry. We are investigating. Please check your cameras and call 264 6512 if you have any evidence of value. You can just throw the bags away. You can forward us any photos or videos via SaferWatch.”

NewsBreak obtained a photo of the material in which some parts also have anti-Semitic messages.

A resident posted a Facebook message on a Lake Asbury Crime Watch group that he found a baggie with the leaflet inside on his driveway when he got back from dinner Saturday night.

At the bottom of one of the leaflets, it reads:

“We are dedicated to stopping Anti-whitism, mass immigration of the Third World, communism, degeneracy, race mixing and to restoring the greatness of the White Race.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2amgRj_0ibYnqdb00
Clay County deputies investigate hateful propaganda.Photo courtesy of Clay County Sheriff's Office.

# Clay County sheriff# Lake Asbury# Antisemitic messages# Michelle Cook# Sheriff investigation

Comments / 2

