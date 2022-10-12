Jacksonville, FL

St. Johns River: Annual State of the River Report scheduled for release

Don Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GZYNb_0iWEFD4L00
The annual report on the St. Johns River is scheduled for releasePhoto via St. Johns River Water Management District Facebook page

The annual State of the River Report 2022 that examines the health of the Lower St. Johns River Basin is scheduled for release on Friday, Oct. 14.

The report addresses four main areas of river health: water quality, fisheries, aquatic life and contaminants. The lower basin of the St. Johns River is that portion of the river that extends from Lake George to the river’s mouth at Mayport (includes Clay County).

Following the release of the 15th annual State of the St. Johns River report, a panel discussion on the report by various officials will be held at WJCT’s studios, 100 Festival Park Ave. in Jacksonville, on Thursday, Nov. 3. The ADAPT event starts at 7 p.m. The ADAPT podcasts are a production of WJCT Public Media.

To learn more about the event, click here. Tickets are free, but seating is limited.

The executive summary of last year’s report said the 2021 findings indicated the need for concern in many aspects of the river’s health.

  • Trends in total phosphorus levels are worsening, amid rising phosphorus levels during the 2016-20 period.
  • Freshwater harmful algal blooms are an ongoing phenomenon, driven by hard-to-control factors such as nutrient inputs, habitat alterations, and global climate change.
  • Salinity continues to be unsatisfactory in the basin due to its impacts, despite recent storms over the past four years that have contributed freshwater to the system.
  • Submerged aquatic vegetation, in terms of grass bed parameters, has largely declined in several regions in the basin due in part to an anomalous weather pattern over the last four years: Severe drought followed by major storms.
  • Wetlands continue to be lost due to development pressures, and the use of mitigation banking to compensate for their loss has its own set of inherent problems.
  • The number of non-native species in the basin rose from 90 to 92, and studies indicate a lack of public awareness of the impacts of non-native species in Florida.

In the guide for the general public section, last year’s report noted some conclusions:

  1. Water quality in the main part of the St. Johns River in northeast Florida is generally suitable for boating, fishing, and other forms of recreation.
  2. There are plenty of popular species of fish, including redfish (“red drum”), trout (“spotted seatrout”), mullet (“striped mullet”), and other species. There is uncertainty about populations of some fish, such as largemouth bass and catfish
  3. Populations of some well-known wild animals, such as manatees, bald eagles, and wood storks appear to be healthy
  4. Populations of manatees, while currently healthy in the Lower St. Johns River Basin, face potential future threats. Among other things, dredging and sea level rise are likely to increase salinity in the Lower St. Johns River, and reduce the submerged aquatic vegetation needed for manatees to survive. It should also be noted that manatee populations in the Indian River Lagoon have declined sharply in the last year due to the effects of algal blooms on submerged aquatic vegetation.

There are reasons to be concerned about the health of the river:

Water quality in some of the tributaries is too poor to allow the safe consumption of fish or crabs from these streams, or to allow swimming.

Pollution— especially in the tributaries — threatens human health, the economy, and the ecosystems that support plants, animals and recreation. Run-off from roads, residential and commercial development, failing septic tanks, and agriculture, are major contributors to the pollution in the Lower St. Johns River Basin. Contamination by metals, pesticides and PCBs also remains a serious concern.

To read last year’s report click here.

The State of the River Report is produced annually by scientists and researchers from Jacksonville University, the University of North Florida, Florida Southern College and West Chester University of Pennsylvania. The report is funded by the Jacksonville Environmental Protection Board.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# St Johns River# State of the River# University of North Florida# Jacksonville University# WJCT

Comments / 0

Published by

Veteran journalist with experience in website and newspaper content as an editor and writer. I have worked as a reporter at newspapers and websites in Florida, California and Arkansas. I am a former executive editor at the Tampa Bay Business Journal and worked for 12 years at The Tampa Tribune as an enterprise editor and business editor. At Patch.com, I produced stories for 24 websites in the Tampa Bay area and also edited content for websites in six states.

618 followers

More from Don Johnson

Clay County, FL

Things to do in Clay County: Black Creek Eco Fest at Camp Chowenwaw Park

The first annual Black Creek Eco Fest will be held at Camp Chowenwaw Park on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The family-friendly event will focus on the ecology and history of Black Creek and the St. Johns River.

Read full story
Orange Park, FL

Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant cited for trail of ants

The inspection of an Orange Park restaurant on Sept. 26 found 11 violations, including an issue with ants at the eatery. Inspectors cited the Fire Wok restaurant, 1330 Blanding Blvd., for five high priority violations, the most severe. The restaurant was cited for approximately 48 ants in a trail from the back door to the kitchen to halfway through the establishment going along the walk-in cooler wall.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Hurricane Ian: Power outages in Clay County

Power outages in Clay County had dropped to 73 homes on Friday afternoon, according to the Clay Electric outage map. Most of those outages about 12:30 p.m. were in the southern part of the county.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Tropical Storm Ian: What’s open in Clay County

Some stores in Clay County remain closed or with modified hours as Tropical Storm Ian moves over the Atlantic Ocean. Orange Park Mall remains closed Thursday, Sept. 29. Select retailers and restaurants may remain open so mall officials suggest you contact them directly before visiting.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County closures, cancellations announced as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for the Clay County area, according to the National Weather Service. Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Gulf side of Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay Electric hikes rates for second straight month, imposing a ‘substantial’ increase

Clay Electric has announced it will increase rates for a second straight month as it faces a nearly $20 million budget shortfall for the fourth quarter due to a volatile natural gas market.

Read full story
8 comments
Clay County, FL

Sandbag locations announced by Clay County ahead of Hurricane Ian

Heavy rain expected in Clay County from Hurricane Ian.Photo via National Hurricane Center. Sandbags will be available starting Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Clay County officials announced Monday afternoon.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County Emergency Management monitoring Tropical Storm Ian

Update: Tropical Depression 9 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Ian. Still too soon to determine location of impacts. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward said that his office was having meetings and discussions on Friday regarding Tropical Depression 9 and that “we will be activated by Sunday or Monday at the latest.”

Read full story
1 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspections

Three Clay County restaurants were assessed fines last month due to violations found during earlier inspections, according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which conducts restaurant inspections.

Read full story
3 comments
Clay County, FL

Things to Do in Clay County: 40th annual Orange Park Fall Festival

Orange Park’s fall festival is the oldest and largest arts and crafts event in Clay County. The 40th annual fall festival will be held Oct. 15-16 at the Town Hall Park, 2042 Park Ave. The festival’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County jobless rate falls during August, state reports

The unemployment rate in Clay County fell from 2.6 percent in July to 2.5 percent last month, according to figures from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Duval County had a higher jobless rate in August with 3 percent. St. Johns County had the lowest rate in the three county area with 2.2 percent.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Top salaries in Clay County government listed; New budget awaits final approval

Clay County commissioners moved forward Tuesday night with approval of a new $701 million budget for the next fiscal year in a unanimous vote. The final budget vote will be held after a public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The budget takes effect on Oct. 1. The board did not raise the overall millage rate of 8.601.

Read full story
4 comments
Fleming Island, FL

Restaurant inspection: Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop receives fine for ‘vermin activity’

A Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop was assessed a $1,400 fine last month by state restaurant inspectors for violations that included “vermin activity,” according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which conducts restaurant inspections.

Read full story
6 comments
Clay County, FL

Rain forecast for Clay County high school football games Friday night

Rainy weather is in the forecast for high school football games in Clay County on Friday night. The National Weather Service forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. The low is predicted to be around 73 degrees.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County will be under Flood Watch through Saturday: National Weather Service forecast

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Flood Watch for Clay County, along with other portions of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia through late Saturday night. The forecast could affect high school football games Friday night since the chance of rainfall is predicted to be 60% and thunderstorms are likely.

Read full story
Middleburg, FL

Grumpy’s restaurant in Middleburg announces plans to reopen

Grumpy’s restaurant, one of Middleburg’s most popular eateries, has plans to reopen in November, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The post says: “Things are starting to get ramped up and contracting on Grumpy's Middleburg has started! We are looking at a mid to late November opening and we can’t wait to serve our community again. Thanks everyone for being patient with us.”

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay Electric hikes rates again, fifth increase in less than year

Clay Electric Cooperative has announced it will be raising rates for the fifth time in less than a year due to increases in the natural gas market. The higher cost will be reflected in the Power Cost Adjustment (PCA) on customers’ power bills. The additional amount each customer pays each month will vary based on how much electricity is used.

Read full story
19 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County resident complaints prompt action to correct Black Creek pollution issues

A FDOT contractor has taken steps to correct dirt runoff into Black Creek from the ongoing construction of the First Coast Expressway, the St. Johns River Water Management District said Wednesday.

Read full story
3 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County Cold Cases: 6 homicides authorities are still trying to solve

Clay County has six cold cases.Photo via Clay County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Clay County has six cold cases with the oldest dating back to 1990. The most recent unsolved homicide occurred in 2014.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy