St. Johns River: Annual State of the River Report scheduled for release

The annual report on the St. Johns River is scheduled for release Photo via St. Johns River Water Management District Facebook page

The annual State of the River Report 2022 that examines the health of the Lower St. Johns River Basin is scheduled for release on Friday, Oct. 14.

The report addresses four main areas of river health: water quality, fisheries, aquatic life and contaminants. The lower basin of the St. Johns River is that portion of the river that extends from Lake George to the river’s mouth at Mayport (includes Clay County).

Following the release of the 15th annual State of the St. Johns River report, a panel discussion on the report by various officials will be held at WJCT’s studios, 100 Festival Park Ave. in Jacksonville, on Thursday, Nov. 3. The ADAPT event starts at 7 p.m. The ADAPT podcasts are a production of WJCT Public Media.

To learn more about the event, click here. Tickets are free, but seating is limited.

The executive summary of last year’s report said the 2021 findings indicated the need for concern in many aspects of the river’s health.

Trends in total phosphorus levels are worsening, amid rising phosphorus levels during the 2016-20 period.

Freshwater harmful algal blooms are an ongoing phenomenon, driven by hard-to-control factors such as nutrient inputs, habitat alterations, and global climate change.

Salinity continues to be unsatisfactory in the basin due to its impacts, despite recent storms over the past four years that have contributed freshwater to the system.

Submerged aquatic vegetation, in terms of grass bed parameters, has largely declined in several regions in the basin due in part to an anomalous weather pattern over the last four years: Severe drought followed by major storms.

Wetlands continue to be lost due to development pressures, and the use of mitigation banking to compensate for their loss has its own set of inherent problems.

The number of non-native species in the basin rose from 90 to 92, and studies indicate a lack of public awareness of the impacts of non-native species in Florida.

In the guide for the general public section, last year’s report noted some conclusions:

Water quality in the main part of the St. Johns River in northeast Florida is generally suitable for boating, fishing, and other forms of recreation. There are plenty of popular species of fish, including redfish (“red drum”), trout (“spotted seatrout”), mullet (“striped mullet”), and other species. There is uncertainty about populations of some fish, such as largemouth bass and catfish Populations of some well-known wild animals, such as manatees, bald eagles, and wood storks appear to be healthy Populations of manatees, while currently healthy in the Lower St. Johns River Basin, face potential future threats. Among other things, dredging and sea level rise are likely to increase salinity in the Lower St. Johns River, and reduce the submerged aquatic vegetation needed for manatees to survive. It should also be noted that manatee populations in the Indian River Lagoon have declined sharply in the last year due to the effects of algal blooms on submerged aquatic vegetation.

There are reasons to be concerned about the health of the river:

Water quality in some of the tributaries is too poor to allow the safe consumption of fish or crabs from these streams, or to allow swimming.

Pollution— especially in the tributaries — threatens human health, the economy, and the ecosystems that support plants, animals and recreation. Run-off from roads, residential and commercial development, failing septic tanks, and agriculture, are major contributors to the pollution in the Lower St. Johns River Basin. Contamination by metals, pesticides and PCBs also remains a serious concern.

To read last year’s report click here.

The State of the River Report is produced annually by scientists and researchers from Jacksonville University, the University of North Florida, Florida Southern College and West Chester University of Pennsylvania. The report is funded by the Jacksonville Environmental Protection Board.