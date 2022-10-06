Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant cited for trail of ants

The inspection of an Orange Park restaurant on Sept. 26 found 11 violations, including an issue with ants at the eatery.

Inspectors cited the Fire Wok restaurant, 1330 Blanding Blvd., for five high priority violations, the most severe. The restaurant was cited for approximately 48 ants in a trail from the back door to the kitchen to halfway through the establishment going along the walk-in cooler wall.

The inspector found that a gap at the bottom of a screen door in the back of the restaurant had ants going in and out. The gap was cited as a basic violation.

A follow-up inspection on Oct. 3 found that the ant issue had been corrected.

Other high priority violations included:

Raw sushi fish was stored over seaweed salad in a small refrigerator at the front counter. The manager rearranged all items.

Raw chicken was stored over raw pork mixture in a walk-in cooler on a speed rack, both items removed from original packaging. Employee rearranged all items to correct the issue.

These restaurants passed their inspections during September with no violations:

Simply Charmed Catering of Orange Park

Corky Bell’s Seafood & Steaks, 1049 Floyd St, Fleming Island

Scooter’s Coffee, 151 Park Ave, Orange Park

Dreamette Plus Java, 1177 Park Ave, Orange Park

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation says that each inspection report is a "snapshot" of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. Inspections conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment, according to the department. Because conditions can change rapidly, establishments are not graded or rated.

