Sandbag locations announced by Clay County ahead of Hurricane Ian

Heavy rain expected in Clay County from Hurricane Ian. Photo via National Hurricane Center

Sandbags will be available starting Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Clay County officials announced Monday afternoon.

The sandbags will be available Tuesday and Wednesday during that time frame until supplies run out. Residents can pick up sandbags at the following locations:

Omega Park – 4317 County Road 218, Middleburg

Eagle Harbor Soccer Complex – 4287 Lakeshore Drive, Fleming Island

City of Green Cove Springs – Old Fire Station – 25 Roderigo Ave., Green Cove Springs

Town of Keystone Heights – Keystone Heights Cemetery – 555 South Lawrence Blvd.

Town of Orange Park – Orange Park Athletic Association – 1086 Fromhart St, Orange Park

The allotment is 10 bags per person. Bags will be provided, but not filled.

Residents need to show an ID with a county address.

Here is the National Weather Service forecast for the Clay County area later this week:

On Wednesday, waves of showers with embedded storms will be on the increase from south to north over Northeast Florida into coastal Southeast Georgia as Ian moves northward with the National Hurricane Center forecasting the system to track not far off the west coast of Florida as possibly a major hurricane, the national weather service reported.

The tropical moisture plume moving over the Clay County area will begin to drive very heavy rainfall rates with the Weather Prediction center noting a moderate risk for excessive rainfall from Gainesville to St. Augustine southward where up to 3 to 6 inches of rain is possible during the day.

Winds on Wednesday will become very breezy along the coast and more so over areas south of Jacksonville/I-10 where tropical storm conditions may be possible.

The Thursday through Friday night forecast will be dependent on the track and timing of Ian.

Rounds of heavy rainfall will continue Thursday into Friday night. Thereafter, additional rounds of rain will be dependent on where Ian tracks after landfall, with some additional rainfall lingering into the weekend.

Flash and urban/low lying flooding impacts will be likely due to the succession of tropical rainbands crossing over much of the area along with potential for river flooding as well, according to the weather service.

The greatest wind impacts will come down to where Ian ultimately tracks, though an isolated tornado threat will be expected as the area will be on the right side of the storm track though at least Friday, the weather service said.

To check your evacuation zone in Clay County or whether you are in a flood zone, click here.

To get weather alerts from the county, click here.

Clay County Emergency Services also has a new Instagram account to provide updated information – follow @ClayCtyEm.

