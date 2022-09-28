Sandbag locations announced by Clay County ahead of Hurricane Ian

Don Johnson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l5EuW_0iB5dfP400
Heavy rain expected in Clay County from Hurricane Ian.Photo via National Hurricane Center

Sandbags will be available starting Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., Clay County officials announced Monday afternoon.

The sandbags will be available Tuesday and Wednesday during that time frame until supplies run out. Residents can pick up sandbags at the following locations:

Omega Park – 4317 County Road 218, Middleburg

Eagle Harbor Soccer Complex – 4287 Lakeshore Drive, Fleming Island

City of Green Cove Springs – Old Fire Station – 25 Roderigo Ave., Green Cove Springs

Town of Keystone Heights – Keystone Heights Cemetery – 555 South Lawrence Blvd.

Town of Orange Park – Orange Park Athletic Association – 1086 Fromhart St, Orange Park

The allotment is 10 bags per person. Bags will be provided, but not filled.

Residents need to show an ID with a county address.

Here is the National Weather Service forecast for the Clay County area later this week:

On Wednesday, waves of showers with embedded storms will be on the increase from south to north over Northeast Florida into coastal Southeast Georgia as Ian moves northward with the National Hurricane Center forecasting the system to track not far off the west coast of Florida as possibly a major hurricane, the national weather service reported.

The tropical moisture plume moving over the Clay County area will begin to drive very heavy rainfall rates with the Weather Prediction center noting a moderate risk for excessive rainfall from Gainesville to St. Augustine southward where up to 3 to 6 inches of rain is possible during the day.

Winds on Wednesday will become very breezy along the coast and more so over areas south of Jacksonville/I-10 where tropical storm conditions may be possible.

The Thursday through Friday night forecast will be dependent on the track and timing of Ian.

Rounds of heavy rainfall will continue Thursday into Friday night. Thereafter, additional rounds of rain will be dependent on where Ian tracks after landfall, with some additional rainfall lingering into the weekend.

Flash and urban/low lying flooding impacts will be likely due to the succession of tropical rainbands crossing over much of the area along with potential for river flooding as well, according to the weather service.

The greatest wind impacts will come down to where Ian ultimately tracks, though an isolated tornado threat will be expected as the area will be on the right side of the storm track though at least Friday, the weather service said.

To check your evacuation zone in Clay County or whether you are in a flood zone, click here.

To get weather alerts from the county, click here.

Clay County Emergency Services also has a new Instagram account to provide updated information – follow @ClayCtyEm.

To keep up to date with Clay County news, download the free NewsBreak app from the app store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dMpIY_0iB5dfP400
National Hurricane Center track for Ian as of Monday afternoon.Photo via National Hurricane Center

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Sandbag locations# Clay County# Clay County Emergency Manageme# Hurricane Ian# National Weather Service

Comments / 0

Published by

Veteran journalist with experience in website and newspaper content as an editor and writer. I have worked as a reporter at newspapers and websites in Florida, California and Arkansas. I am a former executive editor at the Tampa Bay Business Journal and worked for 12 years at The Tampa Tribune as an enterprise editor and business editor. At Patch.com, I produced stories for 24 websites in the Tampa Bay area and also edited content for websites in six states.

545 followers

More from Don Johnson

Clay County, FL

Clay County closures, cancellations announced as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida

A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for the Clay County area, according to the National Weather Service. Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Gulf side of Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay Electric hikes rates for second straight month, imposing a ‘substantial’ increase

Clay Electric has announced it will increase rates for a second straight month as it faces a nearly $20 million budget shortfall for the fourth quarter due to a volatile natural gas market.

Read full story
8 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County Emergency Management monitoring Tropical Storm Ian

Update: Tropical Depression 9 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Ian. Still too soon to determine location of impacts. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward said that his office was having meetings and discussions on Friday regarding Tropical Depression 9 and that “we will be activated by Sunday or Monday at the latest.”

Read full story
1 comments
Orange Park, FL

Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspections

Three Clay County restaurants were assessed fines last month due to violations found during earlier inspections, according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which conducts restaurant inspections.

Read full story
3 comments
Clay County, FL

Things to Do in Clay County: 40th annual Orange Park Fall Festival

Orange Park’s fall festival is the oldest and largest arts and crafts event in Clay County. The 40th annual fall festival will be held Oct. 15-16 at the Town Hall Park, 2042 Park Ave. The festival’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County jobless rate falls during August, state reports

The unemployment rate in Clay County fell from 2.6 percent in July to 2.5 percent last month, according to figures from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. Duval County had a higher jobless rate in August with 3 percent. St. Johns County had the lowest rate in the three county area with 2.2 percent.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Top salaries in Clay County government listed; New budget awaits final approval

Clay County commissioners moved forward Tuesday night with approval of a new $701 million budget for the next fiscal year in a unanimous vote. The final budget vote will be held after a public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The budget takes effect on Oct. 1. The board did not raise the overall millage rate of 8.601.

Read full story
4 comments
Fleming Island, FL

Restaurant inspection: Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop receives fine for ‘vermin activity’

A Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop was assessed a $1,400 fine last month by state restaurant inspectors for violations that included “vermin activity,” according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which conducts restaurant inspections.

Read full story
6 comments
Clay County, FL

Rain forecast for Clay County high school football games Friday night

Rainy weather is in the forecast for high school football games in Clay County on Friday night. The National Weather Service forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. The low is predicted to be around 73 degrees.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County will be under Flood Watch through Saturday: National Weather Service forecast

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Flood Watch for Clay County, along with other portions of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia through late Saturday night. The forecast could affect high school football games Friday night since the chance of rainfall is predicted to be 60% and thunderstorms are likely.

Read full story
Middleburg, FL

Grumpy’s restaurant in Middleburg announces plans to reopen

Grumpy’s restaurant, one of Middleburg’s most popular eateries, has plans to reopen in November, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. The post says: “Things are starting to get ramped up and contracting on Grumpy's Middleburg has started! We are looking at a mid to late November opening and we can’t wait to serve our community again. Thanks everyone for being patient with us.”

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay Electric hikes rates again, fifth increase in less than year

Clay Electric Cooperative has announced it will be raising rates for the fifth time in less than a year due to increases in the natural gas market. The higher cost will be reflected in the Power Cost Adjustment (PCA) on customers’ power bills. The additional amount each customer pays each month will vary based on how much electricity is used.

Read full story
19 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County resident complaints prompt action to correct Black Creek pollution issues

A FDOT contractor has taken steps to correct dirt runoff into Black Creek from the ongoing construction of the First Coast Expressway, the St. Johns River Water Management District said Wednesday.

Read full story
3 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County Cold Cases: 6 homicides authorities are still trying to solve

Clay County has six cold cases.Photo via Clay County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. Clay County has six cold cases with the oldest dating back to 1990. The most recent unsolved homicide occurred in 2014.

Read full story
2 comments
Oakleaf Plantation, FL

OakLeaf Plantation getting new free-standing Panera Bread

The Panera Bread in OakLeaf Town Center will be replaced by a new free-standing restaurant that will provide drive-thru service. Ferber Company has announced its acquisition of a 1.54 acre parcel in OakLeaf Town Center in the OakLeaf Plantation neighborhood to house the restaurant.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay Electric launches alert system for power outages

Clay Electric recently announced a new alert system that will notify customers when power will be restored if there is an outage. Customers will get a text message or email on their cell phone that provides real-time information personalized for the customer’s home or business if an outage occurs.

Read full story
1 comments
Clay County, FL

Clay County voter analysis in 2022 primary for statewide offices, school board races

About 25 percent of registered county voters participated in the primary election.Photo via Clay County Supervisor of Elections. The primary election is over in Clay County with all 48 precincts reporting Tuesday night and about 25 percent of registered voters participating, according to the county’s supervisor of elections office.

Read full story
Clay County, FL

Clay County Commission races 2022: Election results announced

Two seats on the Clay County Commission were being contested in Tuesday's primary, District 2 and District 4. Alexandra Compere and Rodney Herring, both Republicans, were seeking the party nomination for the Clay County Commission District 2 seat. Commissioner Wayne Bolla holds the seat now but is term-limited.

Read full story
Saint Johns County, FL

Clay High School teacher accused of aggravated child abuse on 1-month-old girl

GREEN COVE SPRINGS -- A Clay High School Spanish teacher has been arrested by the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and faces accusations of child abuse of a 1-month-old girl.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy