Orange Park, Middleburg restaurants receive fines after state restaurant inspections

Three Clay County restaurants were assessed fines last month due to violations found during earlier inspections, according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which conducts restaurant inspections.

An email sent to NewsBreak from the department said the Division of Hotels and Restaurants issued OP Fish House & Oyster Bar, 636 Kingsley Ave. in Orange Park, a fine of $400 as a result of an Emergency Order of Suspension of License (temporary closure) issued on Feb. 17, 2022.

“The Emergency Order for OP Fish House was issued after evidence of rodent activity was observed,” the email said. The establishment began

“immediate corrective action to resolve the violation” and the Emergency Order was vacated later that same afternoon, according to the department.

A restaurant employee cleaned up the rodent droppings during the inspection, according to the Feb.17 inspection report.

In the latest restaurant inspection on July 19, the restaurant met inspection standards with no violations.

Park Avenue Billiards, 714 Park Ave. in Orange Park, was assessed a fine of $400 as a result of an Emergency Order of Suspension of License issued on May 20, 2022 for vermin (roach) activity.

The Division of Hotels and Restaurants conducted a follow-up inspection on May 21, but the violations were not corrected and the Emergency Order was extended, the email said. During a re-inspection on May 23, the two vermin violations were corrected and the Emergency Order was vacated.

In the latest inspection on Aug. 2, the restaurant met inspection standards with no violations.

Subway #939, 2710 Blanding Blvd. in Middleburg, was also assessed a fine of $400 as a result of an Emergency Order of Suspension of License. “The Emergency Order for Subway #939 was issued on May 5, 2022 for vermin activity,” the email said.

A follow-up inspection in the morning of May 6 found evidence of vermin activity still present, but the violations were corrected during a subsequent visit that afternoon and the Emergency Order was vacated, according to the department.

The latest inspection on June 29 found that the restaurant met inspection standards with no violations.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation says that each inspection report is a "snapshot" of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. Inspections conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment, according to the department. Because conditions can change rapidly, establishments are not graded or rated.

To read state restaurant inspection reports on your favorite place to eat, click here. Jacksonville.com also provides a database on state inspection reports of area restaurants. To access the database, click here.

