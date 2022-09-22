Things to Do in Clay County: 40th annual Orange Park Fall Festival

Don Johnson

Orange Park’s fall festival is the oldest and largest arts and crafts event in Clay County.

The 40th annual fall festival will be held Oct. 15-16 at the Town Hall Park, 2042 Park Ave. The festival’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

The event is ranked as a Top 20 event by the Southeast Tourism Society.

The festival began in 1982 with roughly 12 craft booths and a couple guitar players, according to the event’s website. Forty years later, the two-day festival has more than 200 artists and vendors and two stages with entertainment from regional and local artists.

The festival features a Kids Zone with inflatables, face painting and games. Visitors can shop for art, handmade quilts, jewelry, pottery and other unique gifts.

More than 30 food vendors will offer barbecue, local seafood, funnel cakes, fresh baked goods, turkey legs among other items. Festival-goers can also pick up fresh produce from the Farmer’s Market.

Here are some Frequently Asked Questions from the festival’s website.

Where do I park? Are there shuttles?

Free parking and a free shuttle will be available at Moosehaven. The address is 1701 Park Avenue. Utilize the Park Avenue gate to enter the property. The shuttle will run continuously from 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Limited handicap parking is available at the Police Station located at 2025 Smith St.

Are dogs allowed?

The festival encourages you to leave your pets at home. But there is no ban on dogs at the festival. Organizers say the festival is very crowded and too stressful for most dogs. Service animals are welcome.

Are there ATMs at the festival?

Yes, there are ATMs on-site. Find one near the food row or next to the main stage.

How do I find a particular artist or vendor?

Visit the Information Booth near the main stage to pick up a copy of the festival program. To read a list of vendors, click here

For more details on the festival, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B4TXj_0i5pA9O200
Orange Park Fall Festival scheduled for October.Photo via Facebook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Czbyj_0i5pA9O200
Orange Park Fall Festival will feature entertainment.Photo via Festival's Facebook page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HKxw9_0i5pA9O200
Orange Park Fall Festival features a Kids ZonePhoto via Festival's Facebook page.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kO4GZ_0i5pA9O200
Orange Park Fall Festival features unique gifts.Photo via Festival's Facebook page.

