Clay County jobless rate falls during August, state reports

Don Johnson

The unemployment rate in Clay County fell from 2.6 percent in July to 2.5 percent last month, according to figures from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

Duval County had a higher jobless rate in August with 3 percent. St. Johns County had the lowest rate in the three county area with 2.2 percent.

As for neighboring counties, Putnam County had the highest rate for August at 4 percent, which was down from 4.2 percent in July. Alachua had a rate of 2.7 percent in August; Bradford reported a rate of 3.1 percent and Baker had a 2.6 percent rate last month.

Florida’s unemployment rate remained at 2.7 percent, the lowest unemployment rate among the nation’s 10 largest states and a full percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.7 percent in August 2022, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

The department also reported that Florida leads the nation in new business formations with 1,534,221 new businesses, outpacing second place California by more than 250,000 new business formations since January 2020.

Private sector industries gaining the most jobs over the month were:

  • Leisure and Hospitality with 13,000 new jobs.
  • Education and Health Services with 7,100 new jobs

For 25 consecutive months, Florida’s statewide unemployment rate has either declined or remained unchanged, and for 21 consecutive months, since December 2020, Florida’s unemployment rate has been lower than the national rate.

Florida’s labor force continues to see growth, increasing by 49,000, a 0.5 percent increase, over the month in August 2022. Florida’s private sector employment grew by 24,200 in August 2022, at a rate of 0.3 percent, 0.1 percentage point faster than the national growth rate of 0.2 percent, the department said.

Clay County jobless rate falls last month.

