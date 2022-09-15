Top salaries in Clay County government listed; New budget awaits final approval

Clay County commissioners moved forward Tuesday night with approval of a new $701 million budget for the next fiscal year in a unanimous vote.

The final budget vote will be held after a public hearing on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The budget takes effect on Oct. 1. The board did not raise the overall millage rate of 8.601.

Despite not raising the current millage rate, many homeowners will see an increase in their property taxes because the values of their homes have increased.

Homeowners could see an estimated 4 percent increase in property taxes for services provided by the county. According to the property appraiser’s office, the taxable value for an “average single-family residential property with an existing homestead exemption” has gone up 4 percent for 2022 compared to 2021. Four percent is equivalent to an extra $51.61 on your tax bill.

The County Commission voted to raise property taxes in 2021, with the millage rate rising from 8.101 to 8.601, according to a News4Jax story. The reason for the increase was to help fund the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Clay County Fire Rescue.

With the new budget taking effect next month, NewsBreak obtained information from the county through public records requests on some of the top salaries of Clay County government officials.

Here is a list of the current salaries, from highest to lowest, starting with County Manager Howard Wanamaker:

County Manager $206,435.20

County Attorney $201,323.20

Fire Chief/ Deputy County Manager $139,277.06

Assistant County Manager $119,999.98

Assistant County Manager $119,999.98

Assistant County Manager $119,999.98

Engineering Director $119,340.00

Battalion Chief $115,263.29

Office of Management Budget Director $111,426.85

Deputy Fire Chief $111,319.99

Public Works Director $112,199.98

Human Resources Director $105,000.06

Information Services Director $105,000.00

Building Director $95,716.61

Planning and Zoning Director $93,501.62

Administrative & Contractual Services Director $91,481.10

Environmental Services Director $91,000.00

Facilities Operations and Management Director $90,405.00

Emergency Management Director $90,187.40

Commission Auditor $90,001.60

Director of Tourism/film Development $89,175.01

Communications Director $85,000.00

Community Services Manager $79,999.92

Library Director $73,937.76

Grants Manager $73,840.00

Animal Services Manager $72,000.00

Parks and Recreation Division Director $72,000.00

(The battalion chief and fire chief listed are those positions with the top salaries).