Restaurant inspection: Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop receives fine for ‘vermin activity’

A Fleming Island frozen yogurt shop was assessed a $1,400 fine last month by state restaurant inspectors for violations that included “vermin activity,” according to an email from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, which conducts restaurant inspections.

SweetFrog Frozen Yogurt, 1581 County Road 220 in Fleming Island, received the fine on Aug. 4 after inspections were conducted last January and February. The inspectors found roach activity at the business beginning with a Jan. 25 inspection, according to the inspection report.

Approximately 12 live roaches were found around the water heater in a preparation area. Approximately six live roaches were found under yogurt dispenser machines in the prep area, the report said. The roach activity is considered a high priority violation, which is the most severe.

In addition, about 12 dead roaches were observed under the triple sink and water heater by a walk-in cooler in the preparation area. Approximately 20 dead roaches were found under yogurt dispenser machines in the prep area. Two dead roaches were spotted in the hallway in front of the men's bathroom, the report said.

An inspection on Feb. 1 found:

One live roach and more than 20 dead roaches inside yogurt machine #1

Eight live roaches and more than 15 dead roaches inside yogurt machine #2

Two live roaches and more than 10 dead roaches inside yogurt machine #3

One live roach and more than 10 dead roaches inside yogurt machine #5

Ten dead roaches inside yogurt machine #4

Six dead roaches inside yogurt machine #6

One live roach crawling on top of yogurt machine #7

Two dead roaches in coconut yogurt

An email sent to NewsBreak from the department said the Division of Hotels and Restaurants issued an Emergency Order of Suspension of License after the Jan. 25 inspection. “Subsequent follow-up inspections on Jan. 26, (Jan.) 27, (Jan.) 31 and on Feb. 1 and 2nd found the vermin activity unresolved and the Emergency Order was extended.”

“The Emergency Order was vacated in the afternoon of Feb. 2 after no vermin activity was observed at the establishment,” the email said.

“In addition to three separate violations for vermin activity, the establishment was also cited for continuing business operations after an Emergency Order of Suspension of License was issued, for covering a closure sign posted by the division,” according to the department email.

A Feb. 1 inspection found that the business covered the inspectors’ closure sticker with a large poster, according to the inspection report.

The yogurt shop met inspection standards in a June 10 inspection with no violations found.

A call to the business on Thursday afternoon was not immediately returned.