Rain forecast for Clay County high school football games Friday night

Don Johnson

Rainy weather is in the forecast for high school football games in Clay County on Friday night.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. The low is predicted to be around 73 degrees.

The chance of precipitation is 60% after 7 p.m. for portions of eastern Clay County. New precipitation amounts are forecast to be between a tenth and quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms, the weather service said.

The Flood Watch for Northeast Florida, including portions of Clay County, has expired. The Flood Watch for coastal Southeast Georgia continues.

On Saturday, the rainy weather continues with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

The chance of rain is 80%, the National Weather Service reported.

On Saturday night, showers also are likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows will be in the mid 70s. The chance of rain is 70%.

On Sunday, there will be a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be around 90. Rain chances remain at 70%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09IpEN_0hoYVLfs00
Rainy weather forecast for high school football.Photo by Anthony Salazar

