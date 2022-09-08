Clay County will be under Flood Watch through Saturday: National Weather Service forecast

The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a Flood Watch for Clay County, along with other portions of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia through late Saturday night. The forecast could affect high school football games Friday night since the chance of rainfall is predicted to be 60% and thunderstorms are likely.

Heavy rainfall of 2 to 4 inches inches is forecast through Saturday night for Clay County, with up to 4 to 6 inches possible, which may lead to flooding, the National Weather Service reports.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, the weather service said on Thursday. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

The flood watch may need to be expanded to other areas in subsequent forecasts, the weather service said.

On Thursday, showers and thunderstorms are forecast for eastern Clay County, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

The Clay County forecast for Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind around 5 mph, becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Friday’s Clay County forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday night football forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 11 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.